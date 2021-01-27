Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP Police officers get President medal for bravery.

यूपी के पुलिस अफसरों को वीरता के लिए मिला राष्ट्रपति पदक, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने की तारीफ

ishwar ashish न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 08:16 PM IST
यूपी पुलिस।
यूपी पुलिस। - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिस अफसरों को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर वीरता के लिए राष्ट्रपति का पुलिस पदक देकर सम्मनित किया गया। इस पर यूपी पुलिस ने ट्वीट कर सभी अफसरों को बधाई दी है।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने भी अफसरों की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें बधाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित सभी अफसरों व कर्मचारियों को बधाई। हमें आप सभी की कर्तव्य निष्ठा और अदम्य साहस पर गर्व है।



बता दें कि 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर प्रदेश पुलिस के आठ कर्मियों को वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक, सात को विशिष्ट सेवा के लिए राष्ट्रपति का पुलिस पदक, 72 को सराहनीय सेवा के लिए पुलिस पदक, 50 को उत्कृष्ट सेवा सम्मान चिह्न, 199 को सराहनीय सेवा सम्मान चिह्न, 409 कर्मियों को पुलिस महानिदेशक के हीरक, स्वर्ण और रजत प्रशंसा चिह्न प्रदान किए गए।

city & states lucknow up police president police medal

