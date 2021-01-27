यूपी के पुलिस अफसरों को वीरता के लिए मिला राष्ट्रपति पदक, मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने की तारीफ

We congratulate all the proud recipients of President’s Police medal for gallantry & President’s Police medal for distinguished services on the occasion of 72nd #RepublicDay of India. #UPPolice
#RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/THD1oShQxx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 26, 2021
कल गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर उत्कृष्ट एवं सराहनीय सेवाओं तथा वीरता हेतु ‘पुलिस मेडल फाॅर गैलेण्ट्री’ से सम्मानित होने वाले @Uppolice के अधिकारियों व कर्मियों को हार्दिक बधाई।
आपकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और अदम्य साहस पर हमें गर्व है।
जय हिन्द!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 25, 2021
