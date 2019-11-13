शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यूपीः अयोध्या फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर जारी हैं आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, पुलिस एक्शन में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 01:09 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस (सांकेतिक)
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : ANI
सोशल मीडिया पर यूं तो आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट कोई नई बात नहीं है लेकिन अयोध्या पर आए फैसलेके बाद इस तरह के मामलों में खासी बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली है। यह स्थिति तब है जबकि इसे लेकर पुलिस-प्रशासन और तरफ से ताकीद की गई थी। 
उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिस महानिदेशक के कार्यालय से जारी आंकड़े बताते हैं कि अयोध्या पर फैसला आने के बाद अब तक सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डालने के मामले में कल यानी 12 नबंवर तक 99 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया और 65 केस दर्ज किये गए हैं। 



सोशल मीडिया पर 13,016 पोस्ट के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। कुछ पोस्ट डिलीट भी गई हैं।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
