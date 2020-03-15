शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP higher educational institutions exams to be held as per the scheduled time

यूपी: स्थगित होंगी उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों की परीक्षाएं, निर्धारित समय के अनुसार ही होगा आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 11:36 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की प्रमुख सचिव मोनिका एस गर्ग ने रविवार को कहा कि उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों की परीक्षा अनुसूची इसी प्रकार रहेगी, जैसी जारी की गई थी। कोई भी परीक्षा जो 16 से 22 मार्च के दौरान या उसके बाद के लिए निर्धारित है, वह निर्धारित समय के अनुसार ही आयोजित की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षाएं स्थगित नहीं की जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर किसी संस्थान में 16 से 22 मार्च के दौरान कोई परीक्षा निर्धारित नहीं है, तो इस अवधि के दौरान वह विशेष संस्थान बंद रहेगा।

CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up board higher education up up higher education

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जयपुर से भोपाल पहुंचे कांग्रेस विधायक
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल पहुंचे कांग्रेसी विधायक, थोड़ी देर में कमलनाथ मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक

15 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरस: दिल्ली के पहले मरीज समेत छह संक्रमितों ने जीती जंग, अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

कोरोना वायरस: ऐसे लोगों को डॉक्टर क्या, भगवान भी नहीं बचा सकेंगे, पढ़ें सिसोदिया ने ऐसा क्यों कहा?

15 मार्च 2020

नई दिल्ली के खान मार्केट में मास्क पहने घूमते लोग
India News

भारत में कोरोना से अबतक 93 संक्रमित, चार देशों से जुड़ी जमीनी सीमाएं आज होंगी सील

15 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Business

कल से लागू होने जा रहे हैं रिजर्व बैंक के नए नियम, डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड में होंगे बड़े बदलाव

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
delhi violence
Delhi NCR

अंकित शर्मा हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, चाकू नहीं इस वजह से गई थी जान

15 मार्च 2020

अशोक गहलोत
Rajpath

राज्यसभा चुनाव : राजस्थान में भाजपा के दो उम्मीदवारों ने बढ़ा दी कांग्रेस की मुश्किल

15 मार्च 2020

राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन को ज्ञापन सौंपते शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : राज्यपाल ने लिखा पत्र, सीएम कमलनाथ को कल साबित करना होगा बहुमत

15 मार्च 2020

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर आज करेंगे पार्टी की घोषणा, यूपी की राजनीति में बन सकता है नया समीकरण

15 मार्च 2020

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash
Television

खतरों के खिलाड़ी में तेजस्वी प्रकाश पर भड़के थे रोहित शेट्टी, अब अभिनेत्री ने कहा- 'मुझसे हद में...'

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited