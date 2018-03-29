शहर चुनें

UP Government passes order 'Ramji' in Dr BR Ambedkar's Name in all documents

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब डॉ. अंबेडकर के नाम के साथ जुड़ेगा 'रामजी' शब्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 09:45 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। यूपी में अब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर के नाम के साथ 'रामजी' जोड़ा जाएगा। भीमराम अंबेडकर का नाम बदलकर डॉ. भीमराव रामजी अंबेडकर करने के लिए योगी सरकार ने सभी विभागों को आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। साथ ही हाईकोर्ट की बेंचों को भी आदेश जारी कर दिया है। 
आपको बता दें कि यूपी के राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने संविधान निर्माता डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर का नाम सही लिखने का सुझाव दिया था। इस प्रस्ताव को यूपी सरकार ने हरी झंडी दे दी है। बुधवार को यूपी सरकार ने सभी सरकारी दस्तावेजों में भीमराव अंबेडकर के नाम में रामजी को जोड़ने का आदेश जारी किए हैं। 

राम नाईक ने सुझाव में कहा था कि बाबा साहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर का जो नाम हम सभी पिछले काफी समय से लिखते आ रहे हैं, वह सही नहीं है। उनका पूरा नाम डॉ. भीमराव रामजी अंबेडकर है। 

बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर महासभा के निदेशक डॉ. लालजी प्रसाद निर्मल ने कहा कि अंबेडकर के पिता का नाम रामजी था। पहले पिता का नाम बेटे के नाम के साथ लगाया जा जाता था, इसलिए रामजी नाम जोड़ा जाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि संविधान के पेज में बाबा साहब का डॉ. भीमराव रामजी आंबेडकर के नाम से हस्ताक्षर शामिल है। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने 2017 के अंतिम महीने में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और महासभा को पत्र लिखकर अंबेडकर के नाम को पूरा और सही तरीके से लिखने का आग्रह किया था। जिसके बाद बुधवार को योगी सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया।

dr bhimrao ambedkar yogi adityanath ram naik

