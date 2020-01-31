शहर चुनें

37 साल पुलिस सेवा में रहने के बाद रिटायर हुए यूपी के डीजीपी, बोले- वर्दी में आज मेरा आखिरी दिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 02:37 PM IST
यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह।
यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह 37 साल तक पुलिस सेवा में बिताने के बाद रिटायर हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि वर्दी में आज मेरा आखिरी दिन है। 37 वर्ष तक मुझे देश और राज्य की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला। इसके लिए मैं देश व राज्य के सभी नागरिकों को आभार जताता हूं जिन्होंने पूरी तरह निस्वार्थ भाव से मुझे सहयोग किया।
वहीं, उन्होंने फर्रुखाबाद में बच्चों को एक सिरफिरे के चंगुल से सुरक्षित निकाले जाने पर यूपी पुलिस को बधाई दी और कहा कि मुझे आप सब पर गर्व है।
 
 

इसके पहले डीजीपी ओपी सिंह को शाही तरीके से पारंपरिक परेड के साथ विदाई दी गई। ओपी सिंह की रिटायरमेंट के बाद अब हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी प्रदेश के कार्यकारी पुलिस महानिदेशक बनेंगे।

हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी 1985 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं। अपने करियर में साफ छवि के अफसरों में गिने जाने वाले हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी करीब 14 वर्ष तक सीबीआई में तैनात रहे हैं। 1983 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी ओम प्रकाश सिंह 23 जनवरी, 2018 से डीजीपी पद पर कार्यरत हैं। अधिवर्षता आयु पूरी हो जाने के कारण वह आज रिटायर हो गए।
up dgp om praksh singh new dgp of up
