37 साल पुलिस सेवा में रहने के बाद रिटायर हुए यूपी के डीजीपी, बोले- वर्दी में आज मेरा आखिरी दिन

Today is my last day in uniform.— DGP UP (@dgpup) January 31, 2020
For 37 years, it was a privilege to serve this great country and state. I want to thank each and everyone of you that I had the honour to work with. Gratitude to my fellow citizens who always offered their selfless help.
Best Wishes!
I congratulate the entire @Uppolice team involved in the safe rescue of children held hostage at Farrukhabad. They showed professional acumen of the highest order and have done all of us proud.— DGP UP (@dgpup) January 31, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीतापुर में तालगांव थाने के अन्तर्गत न्यामूपुर गांव के पास गुरुवार देर रात बरात से वापस लौटते समय अनियंत्रित कार दीवार से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। जिसमें तीन लोगों की मौत और तीन लोग घायल हो गए।
31 जनवरी 2020