यूपी: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राज्यपाल को सौंपा इस्तीफा, सरकार गठन की कवायद शुरू

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow as his first tenure comes to an end. The party swept #UttarPradeshElections and the CM won from his seat Gorakhpur Urban. pic.twitter.com/Y3Wdn4mMV2— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.