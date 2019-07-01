शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Unsocial elements break the dome of eidgah.

ईदगाह के गुम्बद को तोड़कर कलावा बांधने से तनाव, पुलिस बल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 03:49 PM IST
Unsocial elements break the dome of eidgah.
- फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
सुल्तानपुर के मोतिगरपुर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एक ईदगाह के मुख्यद्वार पर बने एक गुम्बद को कुछ अराजक तत्वों ने तोड़ दिया और गेट के ऊपरी हिस्से पर रक्षासूत्र बांध दिया। जिससे इलाके में तनाव हो गया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मामले की जानकारी पर पुलिस बल सहित पहुंचे कमलेश यादव ने मामले पर स्थानीय लोगों से पूछताछ की और उन्हें कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाया।

घटना से इलाके में तनाव है जिसे देखते हुए पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

जायरा के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर ‘द स्काई इज पिंक’ के निर्माता का बयान, इसी फिल्म में दिखेंगी आखिरी बार

30 जून 2019

Zaira Wasim
Siddharth roy kapur
Zaira Wasim
zaira wasim
Bollywood

जायरा के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर ‘द स्काई इज पिंक’ के निर्माता का बयान, इसी फिल्म में दिखेंगी आखिरी बार

30 जून 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: हार के बावजूद ठहाकों से गूंजा हॉल, जब रोहित शर्मा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुआ पंत का जिक्र

1 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शर्मा -ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
rohit sharma pc
ऋषभ पंत-विराट कोहली-रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

VIDEO: हार के बावजूद ठहाकों से गूंजा हॉल, जब रोहित शर्मा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुआ पंत का जिक्र

1 जुलाई 2019

One year of burari case: two brothers leaves in chundawat house says spirits do emerge here
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांड के एक साल की कहानी, घर में रहने वाले दो युवकों की जुबानी

1 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
These rules are changing from 1 july 2019 including LPG Gas Cylinder price
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: एक जुलाई से लागू होंगे ये छह नए नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

1 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया ने कर दिया था कबीर सिंह को 'रिजेक्ट', फिल्म के हिट होते ही आया ये जवाब

1 जुलाई 2019

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria
iger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey
Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया ने कर दिया था कबीर सिंह को 'रिजेक्ट', फिल्म के हिट होते ही आया ये जवाब

1 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

क्या पाकिस्तान हो गया वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर? जानिए सेमीफाइनल का ये दिलचस्प गणित

1 जुलाई 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
टीम इंडिया
न्यूजीलैंड
इंग्लैंड v पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

क्या पाकिस्तान हो गया वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर? जानिए सेमीफाइनल का ये दिलचस्प गणित

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
sultanpur news eidgaah
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Hindi
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति: ठंडे बस्ते में नहीं मोदी सरकार के मुख्य एजेंडे में है हिंदी

1 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और साहित्य अकादमी विजेता का परिवार भी एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

1 जुलाई 2019

सफाई का दावा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः 200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद औली में फैली गंदगी साफ, हटाया 300 क्विंटल कचरा

1 जुलाई 2019

दुबई की राजकुमारी हया बिन अल हुसैन
World

271 करोड़ और दो बच्चों के साथ देश छोड़कर भागी यूएई के पीएम की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया की जर्सी
Cricket News

27 साल में कितनी बदली टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड कप जर्सी, ऐसा रहा रंग और डिजाइन

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Blog

जी 20 सम्मेलन का संदेश: अमेरिका के पास अब 'ट्रंप' कार्ड नहीं रहा

29 जून 2019

jony ive
Tech Diary

27 साल बाद एपल को अलविदा कहने वाले जॉनी इवे ने टॉयलेट समेत डिजाइन किए थे अनोखे 5 प्रोडक्ट्स

29 जून 2019

अनिद्रा की बीमारी
Health & Fitness

सावधान! नींद की कमी कर देती है प्रजनन क्षमता को कम

29 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

plan a visit to varanasi tulsi manas mandir
Travel

गंगा की पावन धरती और शिव की नगरी काशी में स्थित है ये भव्य मंदिर, एक बार जरूर करें दर्शन

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मीडिया को संबोधित करती हुईं मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, कहा- उपचुनाव में फायदा लेने के लिए 17 जातियों को धोखा दे रही सरकार

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने 17 ओबीसी जातियों को एससी सूची में शामिल किए जाने को लेकर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। सोमवार को उन्होंने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि यूपी सरकार उपचुनाव में फायदा पाने के लिए ये कदम उठा रही है।

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Public Police Lucknow unit inaugration.
Lucknow

पब्लिक पुलिस ट्रस्ट के कार्यक्रम में बोले जज, ‘पब्लिक के सपोर्ट से ही पुलिस बनेगी हनुमान जैसी रक्षक’

1 जुलाई 2019

खेत में पड़ा मृतक का शव।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में किसान की गला रेतकर निर्ममता से हत्या, खेत में मिला शव

1 जुलाई 2019

आईपीएस अपर्णा कुमार
Lucknow

अपर्णा ने फतह की सबसे ऊंची चोटी, सात शिखरों पर तिरंगा फहराने वाली पहली आईपीएस बनी

1 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से मदरसे में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी

30 जून 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे
Lucknow

यूपी: आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे 3 घंटे से कम समय में नापा तो कटेगा चालान

1 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

लखनऊ: सचिवालय में सरकारी अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के भेंट-उपहार लेने पर रोक, आदेश जारी

1 जुलाई 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपा संगठन में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, विदेश से लौटकर अखिलेश करेंगे ओवरहालिंग

30 जून 2019

सीबीआई
Lucknow

सीबीआई ने चीनी निगम की बेची गई मिलों से जुड़े दस्तावेज मांगे, मायावती सरकार ने निजी हाथों में बेचे

1 जुलाई 2019

Electric Department contractor go on strike.
Lucknow

बिजली विभाग के 20 हजार संविदा कर्मी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर, अपनी मांगों पर अड़े

30 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कुछ लोगों ने औरंगाबाद स्टेशन के बोर्ड का बदला नाम, लिखा संभाजी नगर, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है। जिसमें कुछ लोगों ने महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगे बोर्ड पर औरंगाबाद का नाम मिटाकर वहां संभाजी नगर लिख दिया। घटना रविवार की है।

1 जुलाई 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:33

तंगहाली से गुजर रहे पाकिस्तान की विश्वबैंक ने की मदद, ये हैं उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

1 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसा

किश्तवाड़ में यात्रियों से भरी बस गहरी खाई में गिरी, अब तक 35 मौतें

1 जुलाई 2019

कृष्ण कुमार

मां को तीर्थ यात्रा करवाने के लिए छोड़ी नौकरी, स्कूटर से करवा चुके हैं 10 राज्यों की यात्रा

1 जुलाई 2019

मोहन भागवत

संघ हुआ डिजिटल, RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत समेत 6 नेताओं की ट्विटर पर हुई एंट्री

1 जुलाई 2019

Related

क्राइम की खबर के साथ फोटो इमरान- गोतीनगर के विश्वासखंड में घर में हुई लाखों की चोरी मौके पर जांच कर
Lucknow

सिंचाई विभाग के रिटायर इंजीनियर के घर का ताला टूटा, लाखों की चोरी

1 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी ने योगी सरकार से पूछा, क्या अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है

29 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी: देर रात 15 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, देवेश संभालेंगे आवास, कल्पना से छिना आबकारी विभाग

28 जून 2019

गांव में हड़कंप
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

पुलिस इनकाउंटर में मारा गया बदमाश।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: बैंक लूट की योजना बना रहे दो इनामी अपराधी मुठभेड़ में ढेर, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

28 जून 2019

Parag deshi ghee price go high.
Lucknow

इस कंपनी के देशी घी की कीमतों में हुई भारी बढ़ोतरी, एक साथ बढ़े 82 रुपये

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.