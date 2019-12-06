उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के परिजनों की सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे एक दरोगा व दो सिपाही

Praveen Kumar, IG Law and Order on incident in which a woman was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao: A police contingent including one Sub inspector and two constables have been deployed at her (victim's) residence as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/WKbO9qsheO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2019
मेडिकल कॉलेज घोटाले में शुक्रवार को सीबीआई ने हाईकोर्ट के मौजूदा जज के घर समेत लखनऊ में छह जगहों पर ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी की।
6 दिसंबर 2019