Unnao rape case victim's family security increased.

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के परिजनों की सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे एक दरोगा व दो सिपाही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 06:14 PM IST
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में पीड़िता को जिंदा जलाने की घटना के बाद पीड़िता के परिजनों की सुरक्षा में पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती कर दी गई है।
शुक्रवार को आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार ने मीडिया से बातचीत में बताया कि पीड़िता के परिजनों की सुरक्षा में एक दरोगा व दो सिपाहियों को तैनात किया गया है।




प्रशासन पूरे मामले को गंभीरता से ले रहा है आरोपी को सख्त सजा दी जाएगी।
unnao rape case ig law and order praveen kumar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

