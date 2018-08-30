शहर चुनें

यूपी में 12 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, दो जिलों के डीएम व चार के मंडलायुक्त बदले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 30 Aug 2018 05:37 PM IST
twelve ias transferred in uttar pradesh.
यूपी में बृहस्पतिवार शाम 12 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए। बांदा व संभल जिलों के डीएम सहित चार जिलों के मंडायुक्त की नियुक्ति में बदलाव किया गया है।
अफसरों के तबादले के कयास कल रात से ही लगाए जा रहे थे।

तबादलों की लिस्ट अब से कुछ ही देर में...

uttar pradesh news officers transfer in uttar pradesh

