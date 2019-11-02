शहर चुनें

परिवहन विभाग के ट्विटर हैंडल की शुरूआत, अब बस यात्रा के दौरान शिकायत कर सकेंगे यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 03:32 PM IST
परिवहन निगम के ट्वटिर हैंडल का शुभारंभ करते परिवहन मंत्री।
परिवहन निगम के ट्वटिर हैंडल का शुभारंभ करते परिवहन मंत्री। - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के परिवहन मंत्री अशोक कटारिया ने शनिवार दोपहर परिवहन निगम मुख्यालय का ट्विटर हैंडल का शुभारंभ किया।
जिस पर बस यात्री सफर के दौरान आने वाली मुश्किलों की शिकायत कर सकेंगे जिसका त्वरित गति से निराकरण किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए प्रदेश के 20 क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक कार्यालय में भी ट्विटर का शुभारंभ किया गया।
दंतधावनकुंड के पास गुजराती भवन स्थित मंदिर में सद्भाव के दर्शन होते हैं।
Lucknow

सद्भाव की अयोध्या : गुजराती मंदिर में राम के साथ होती है मक्का-मदीना की आरती

2 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में लगेगी भगवान राम की विश्व की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा, 251 मीटर होगी ऊंचाई

2 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सिंचाई विभाग के 544 अभियंताओं को दिया नियुक्ति प्रमाण प्रत्र

2 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
बरामद हुए फेक नोट
Lucknow

रायबरेली में नकली नोट छापने वाले रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, छपे व अधछपे नोट बरामद

2 नवंबर 2019

jupiter transit in sagittarius sign impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

12 साल बाद धनु राशि में गुरु का परिवर्तन, इन राशि वालों के लिए होगा शुभ

2 नवंबर 2019

do not share these five secrets anyone
Wellness

जीवन मंत्र: किसी को भी नहीं बतानी चाहिए अपनी जिंदगी की ये पांच बातें

2 नवंबर 2019

jupiter transit in sagittarius sign impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

12 साल बाद धनु राशि में गुरु का परिवर्तन, इन राशि वालों के लिए होगा शुभ

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राउत बोले- गठबंधन धर्म का करेंगे पालन, शिवसेना के समर्थन में कांग्रेस नेता का सोनिया को पत्र

2 नवंबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

KBC 11: राहुल गांधी से जुड़े सवाल पर बाहर हुआ यूपी का पुलिसवाला, भाजपा सांसद ने ली चुटकी

2 नवंबर 2019

समीरा रेड्डी
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड छोड़ चुकीं इस अभिनेत्री ने शेयर की अपनी पुरानी तस्वीर, आप पहचान पाए क्या?

2 नवंबर 2019

शशि थरूर ने प्रदूषण पर किया ट्वीट
Delhi NCR

'कब तक काटोगे जिंदगी सिगरेट-सिगार में...कुछ दिन गुजारो Delhi-NCR में': थरूर

2 नवंबर 2019

Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

जब शाहरुख को थप्पड़ मारना चाहती थीं जया बच्चन, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय पर कर दिया था ऐसा कमेंट

2 नवंबर 2019

Rape Victim
Meerut

कांग्रेस नेता ने छात्रा से किया दुष्कर्म, लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में चार साल तक बनाए संबंध, ऑडियो वायरल

2 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

सीआरपीएफ आतंकी हमला: नए साल के जश्न में डूबा था देश, गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा रामपुर

2 नवंबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा खुलासा, दाऊद इब्राहिम से तार जोड़ने पर सनसनी

2 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 दिन में चार बड़े फैसले सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, देश पर पड़ सकता है गहरा प्रभाव

2 नवंबर 2019

बेटा व बहू ने मां की हत्या कर नहर में फेंका शव
Barabanki

बाराबंकीः बेटा व बहू ने मां की हत्या कर नहर में फेंका शव, इस बात से थे नाराज

बाराबंकी में दस दिन से लापता एक वृद्ध महिला का शव नहर में बरामद हुआ है। शनिवार की सुबह मामले की जानकारी पर पहुंचे पुलिस ने शव को नहर से निकालने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।

2 नवंबर 2019

कार्यक्रम में संबोधन प्रस्तुत करते डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
Lucknow

इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज होगा अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला: उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा

2 नवंबर 2019

Basic shiksha Adhikari transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी में अयोध्या सहित 19 जिलों के बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों के तबादले

2 नवंबर 2019

अफसरों को संबोधित करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

पुलिस अफसरों से बोले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, ध्यान रखें कि निष्ठा व आचरण पर आंच न आए

2 नवंबर 2019

लखनऊ मेट्रो
Lucknow

यूपी मेट्रो की पहली बैठक आज, चेयरमैन भी होंगे शामिल

2 नवंबर 2019

warrant
Lucknow

अयोध्या के तत्कालीन एसएसपी एसके सिंह के खिलाफ वारंट

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Faizabad

अयोध्याः डाक विभाग की अनूठी पहल, अब टिकटों से आएगी ये खुशबू

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य देवेश चतुर्वेदी
Lucknow

प्रमुख सचिव स्वास्थ्य ने किया सिविल अस्पताल का निरीक्षण, बोले- लापरवाही पर होगी कार्रवाई

2 नवंबर 2019

लखनऊ में सड़क हादसा
Lucknow

लखनऊ में रफ्तार का कहर, डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलटी कार, चार घायल

2 नवंबर 2019

लखनऊ के नए जिलाधिकारी ने संभाला कार्यभार।
Lucknow

लखनऊ के नए जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर संभाला कार्यभार

1 नवंबर 2019

फोन नहीं उठाने पर भी इंस्टॉल हो जाता है Pegasus Spyware

साल 2019 की मई में दुनियाभर के कई पत्रकारों और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं के व्हाट्सएप चैट की जासूसी हुई है। इसमें भारत के पत्रकार और कुछ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी इसके शिकार हुए हैं। इस हैकिंग या फिर जासूसी के बारे में खुद व्हाट्सएप ने पुष्टि की है।

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:55

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की बात पर शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का भाजपा पर पलटवार

2 नवंबर 2019

बैंक 2:09

नवंबर में इस दिन आपके राज्य में बंद रहेंगे बैंक, पहले हीं निपटा लें सारे काम

2 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 2:09

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा के राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की बात पर भड़की शिवसेना, 'ये धमकी जन विरोधी'

2 नवंबर 2019

छठ 1:18

खरना के साथ शुरु हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला छठ व्रत, भगवान भास्कर को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

2 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था टीवी रामा शास्त्री
Faizabad

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले के पहले सुरक्षा का जायजा लेने रामनगरी पहुंचे एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था

1 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक से पहले सभी मंत्रियों से बात करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

1 नवंबर 2019

यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

यूपी के नए डीजीपी के लिए कवायद शुरू, 31 जनवरी को खत्म हो रहा वर्तमान डीजीपी का कार्यकाल

1 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ : सेवानिवृत आईएएस अफसर पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति का केस दर्ज

31 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा विधायक दल बहादुर कोरी।
Lucknow

सलोन से भाजपा विधायक दल बहादुर कोरी की तबियत बिगड़ी, लॉरी में किया गया भर्ती

1 नवंबर 2019

मरीज की मौत के बाद हंगामा।
Lucknow

लखनऊ के अपोलो अस्पताल में मरीज की मौत के बाद जमकर हंगामा, पुलिस मौजूद

1 नवंबर 2019

