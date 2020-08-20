शहर चुनें
The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun in Ayodhya.

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू, 36 से 40 महीने में पूरा हो जाएगा काम: श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र ट्रस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 01:26 PM IST
The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun in Ayodhya.

ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम के भव्य मंदिर का सपना आकार लेने लगा है। मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। इंजीनियरों ने मंदिर साइट की भूमि का निरीक्षण किया। इसकी जानकारी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट ने ट्वीट कर दी।
ट्रस्ट का कहना है कि मंदिर निर्माण का काम 36 से 40 महीनों में पूरा हो जाएगा। निर्माण में लोहे का बिल्कुल भी प्रयोग नहीं किया जाएगा।
ट्रस्ट ने बताया कि मंदिर निर्माण में भारत की प्राचीन व पारंपरिक तकनीक का प्रयोग किया जाएगा। यह इतना मजबूत होगा कि भूकंप, तूफान या किसी भी प्राकृतिक आपदा का सामना कर सके।
ayodhya news ram janmabhoomi teerth kshetra trust

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

