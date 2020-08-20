अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू, 36 से 40 महीने में पूरा हो जाएगा काम: श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र ट्रस्ट

The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. Engineers are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months... Iron won't be used in the construction of the Mandir: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/ApLCuxLQBw— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020
