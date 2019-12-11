शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Tenure of two Vice chancellor increased, Governor issued notification.

दो विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों का कार्यकाल बढ़ा, राज्यपाल ने जारी किया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 01:08 PM IST
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल।
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल।
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल ने डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय व चंद्रशेखर आजाद कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के वाइस चांसलर का कार्यभार तीन महीने या फिर नए कुलपति की नियुक्ति होने तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है।
विज्ञापन
बता दें डॉ. अरविंद कुमार दीक्षित, कुलपति, डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय, आगरा एवं डॉ. सुशील सोलोमन, कुलपति, चंद्रशेखर आजाद कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय, कानपुर का कार्यकाल 12 दिसंबर 2019 को समाप्त हो रहा है।

इस संबंध में राज्यपाल आनंदी बेन पटेल ने आदेश जारी कर दिया है।
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: शिवसेना और जदयू के बिना भी सरकार को संख्या बल की चिंता नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

एक साल में ही पति से तलाक लेने जा रही ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर बताया

11 दिसंबर 2019

shweta basu
shweta basu
shweta basu
shweta basu
Bollywood

एक साल में ही पति से तलाक लेने जा रही ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर बताया

11 दिसंबर 2019

venus transit
Predictions

15 दिसंबर को शुक्र का मकर राशि में प्रवेश, दो राशियों के लिए बना राजयोग

10 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
jeddah tower
Education

2020 में तैयार हो जाएगी दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारत, ओसामा बिन लादेन से है इसका कनेक्शन

11 दिसंबर 2019

समुद्र में डूब चुके शहर
Bizarre News

समुद्र की गहराई में दफ्न वो पांच रहस्यमयी शहर, जिनकी खोज ने दुनियाभर को चौंकाया

10 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सजा को लेकर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की

10 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
governor anandi ben patel vice chancellor dr bhimrao ambedkar university agra chandrashekhar azad krishi evam prodyogiki vishwav
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान के रश्मि के सड़क पर आने वाले बयान से भड़के गौरव, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

टीएमसी सांसद डेरेक ओ ब्रयान
India News

राज्यसभा में चर्चा जारी, टीएमसी बोली- जिन्ना की कब्र पर दर्ज होगा नागरिकता विधेयक

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
anushka virat
Bollywood

विराट-अनुष्का ने इटली जाकर गुपचप तरीके से की थी शादी, 2 साल बाद देखें पूरा वेडिंग एलबम

11 दिसंबर 2019

माइग्रेन
Health & Fitness

सिर में रहता है तेज दर्द तो दवाई की जगह ये घरेलू उपाय आजमाएं, माइग्रेन से मिल जाएगा छुटकारा

11 दिसंबर 2019

PSLV C48
India News

आज ‘अर्द्धशतक’ लगाएगा पीएसएलवी, अंतरिक्ष में पहुंचाएगा देश की दूसरी ‘खुफिया आंख’

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kimi katkar
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की इस हीरोइन ने बॉलीवुड में किए थे बोल्ड सीन, 27 साल में इतनी बदल गई रंगत

11 दिसंबर 2019

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: शिवसेना और जदयू के बिना भी सरकार को संख्या बल की चिंता नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल के बाहर जमा परिजन
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: जल कर काले पड़ गए हैं घायल मरीजों के फेफड़े, भर गई है जहरीली गैस

11 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक राहुल का शव लेने पहुंची महिला
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः आधार कार्ड के बिना शव देने से इंकार, दिनभर इंतजार करते रहे परिजन

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

कानून व्यवस्था पर मोदी सरकार ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी को सराहा, अफसरों की भी तारीफ की

अयोध्या प्रकरण में सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा फैसला सुनाए जाने के बाद पूरे प्रदेश में शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों से बेहतर समन्वय रखने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने योगी सरकार की सराहना की है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
लखनऊ में गन्ना किसानों का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

लखनऊः विधानसभा घेराव की मंशा से लखनऊ पहुंचे भाकियू नेता व कार्यकर्ता, गन्ने की होली जलाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

शिक्षा में समानता न होने से नागरिकों में समानता की भावना पैदा करना चुनौती: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

11 दिसंबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा की मांग, ओवैसी को देशद्रोह में गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जाए जेल

11 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या के मीरापुर दोआबा में नहीं लगेगी श्रीराम की 251 मीटर ऊंची प्रतिमा, नए स्थान की तलाश

11 दिसंबर 2019

ओम प्रकाश राजभर (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

योगी सरकार के बर्खास्त मंत्री राजभर ने खोला मोर्चा, सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ करेंगे रैली

10 दिसंबर 2019

सुनील भराला
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री ने दिया 'हम पांच' का नारा, कहा कम से कम तीन बच्चे पैदा करें हिंदू

9 दिसंबर 2019

old people
Gorakhpur

बेसहारा बुजुर्गों का सहारा बनेगी यूपी पुलिस, योगी सरकार की इस स्कीम में ऐसे होगा पंजीकरण

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज
Lucknow

लोहे की जाली में बंद प्याज हुआ चोरी, एफआईआर लिखने के लिए दी तहरीर

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने 14 दिसंबर की रैली के लिए वरिष्ठ नेताओं को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

10 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पश्चिम बंगाल में दिखा दो मुंह वाला सांप, ये काला नाग दुर्लभ प्रजाति का

पश्चिम बंगाल के मेदिनीपुर जिले में एक दो मुंहा सांप मिला है। जिसको लेकर जूलॉजिस्ट का कहना है कि ये सांप एक अलग प्रजाति का है। फिलहाल इस सांप का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

नुसरत जहां 1:34

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने बच्चे के साथ डाली इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीर तो लोगों ने कह दी मन की बात

11 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया रेप केस 1:31

निर्भया रेप केस : 4 गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ के जेल नंबर 3 में दी जा सकती है फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:18

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

AKTU
Lucknow

एकेटीयू की सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएं आज से, 119 केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में होगी परीक्षा

10 दिसंबर 2019

ओपी सिंह, डीजीपी
Lucknow

हैदराबाद पुलिस से सीख लेने की सलाह पर यूपी पुलिस का मायावती को जवाब, कहा जंगलराज अब बीती बात

7 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड व ट्रैफिक पुलिस के लिए खरीदे जाएंगे 25 हजार कैमरे

10 दिसंबर 2019

जिला कारागार का लोकार्पण करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Ambedkar Nagar

पॉक्सो से जुड़े मामलों में 10 से 15 दिनों में सजा दिलाने का होगा प्रावधान: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः शिक्षक के थप्पड़ से छात्र के कान का पर्दा फटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

10 दिसंबर 2019

हादसे के बाद का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

गोंडा: खाना बनाते समय सिलेंडर फटने से चार साल की बच्ची सहित मां की मौत, तीन गंभीर

9 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited