Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Suddenly Pushpak Express Train cancel from Lucknow to Mumbai

अचानक रद्द की गईं ट्रेनें, टिकट लौटाने के लिए मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 12:35 AM IST
टिकट लौटाने के लिए भारी भीड़
टिकट लौटाने के लिए भारी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ से मुंबई तक जाने वाली पुष्पक सुपरफास्ट और बांद्रा टर्मिनल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को रद्द कर दी गई है। ट्रेन रद्द होने के बाद लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मची गई और यात्री टिकट लौटाने टिकट काउंटर पर पहुंच गए। इसे देख आरपीएफ ने भी मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। भीड़ को देखते हुए मौके पर सीनियर अधिकारियों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है।
बता दें कि मुंबई में भारी बारिश को देखते हुए इन ट्रेनों को निरस्त करने का फैसला लिया गया है। हालांकि रेलवे के तरफ से आदेश दिया गया है कि 24 घंटे के अंदर किसी भी स्टेशन से टिकट रद्द करा सकते हैं। 
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

सोनभद्र नरसंहार में मुख्यमंत्री योगी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, जिले के डीएम व एसपी हटाए गए

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोनभद्र नरसंहार मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए जिले के डीएम व एसपी को हटा दिया। एस राजलिंगम सोनभद्र के नए जिलाधिकारी व प्रभाकर चौधरी जिले के नए पुलिस अधीक्षक होंगे।

4 अगस्त 2019

एफआईआर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

मिट्टी तेल घोटाला: 193 लोगों पर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर, जांच शुरू

4 अगस्त 2019

murder
Lucknow

ताबड़तोड़ वारदातों से दहला सुल्तानपुर, प्रधानपति की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, दो गंभीर

4 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

ठेला, खोमचा और रेड़ी लगाने वालों के लिए पेंशन स्कीम जल्द - योगी

4 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड: आरोपी विधायक सेंगर से फिर पूछताछ करने पहुंची सीबीआई टीम, दस्तावेजों की भी होगी जांच

4 अगस्त 2019

resived five lack cheque after liteman funral done
Lucknow

पांच लाख की सहायता के बाद लाइनमैन के शव का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

4 अगस्त 2019

घायल एसआई को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए
Lucknow

यूपी: सुल्तानपुर में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, फायरिंग में एक एसआई घायल

4 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Lucknow

बड़ी कार्रवाई: UP पुलिस तैनाती में भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में बुलंदशहर SSP निलंबित, DGP रिपोर्ट पर एक्शन

4 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

अखिलेश का योगी सरकार पर वार, कहा-उन्नाव कांड में आरोपी विधायक के प्रति सरकार उदार

4 अगस्त 2019

yogi adityanath
Lucknow

हिंदुस्तानी एकेडमी सम्मान समारोह में यूपी के 10 साहित्यकारों को किया गया सम्मानित

4 अगस्त 2019

