Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   Students protest on transfer of Tauheed Alam.

मौलाना तौहीद आलम का नदवा से तबादला करने पर हंगामा, छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 03:03 PM IST
ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक) - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के नदवा कॉलेज में मौलाना तौहीद आलम का तबादला करने पर छात्रों ने हंगामा कर दिया। तौहीद को बुलाकी अड्डा मदरसा इस्लामिया कॉलेज भेजा गया है।
तौहीद को विभाग के अध्यक्ष सलमान नदवी का समर्थक माना जाता है।

बताया जा रहा है कि सलमान नदवी ने पाठ्यक्रम की किताबों में कुछ परिवर्तन किया था। जिसके बाद प्रबंधन ने नदवी से वह विषय वापस ले लिया था जिसका विरोध तौहीद ने किया। जिस पर उनका तबादला कर दिया गया।
