Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow

इंजीनियरिंग व मैनेजमेंट में प्रवेश के लिए राज्य प्रवेश परीक्षा 21 अप्रैल को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 05:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अगले वर्ष उत्तर प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग व मैनेजमेंट संस्थाओं में प्रवेश के लिए राज्य प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 21 अप्रैल को होगा।
जिसके लिए इस बार प्रवेश फॉर्म जनवरी से ही बांटे जाएंगे।

इस पर एकेटीयू में हुई प्रवेश समिति की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया।

uttar pradesh news aktu
