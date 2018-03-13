शहर चुनें

रेलवे अजमेर शरीफ के उर्स के लिए चलाने जा रहा स्पेशल ट्रेन, तुरंत बुक करें टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 06:16 PM IST
अजमेर शरीफ  में ख्वाजा गरीब नवाज के सालाना उर्स में शामिल होने वाले अकीदतमंदों के लिए रेलवे बरौनी-मदार-बरौनी के बीच एक जोड़ी स्पेशल गाड़ी चलाएगा। स्पेशल ट्रेन 05285 बरौनी-मदार 20 मार्च को बरौनी से सुबह 7.10 बजे रवाना होकर रात 12.30 बजे लखनऊ पहुंचेगी।
यहां से 12.45 बजे रवाना होकर अगली शाम 5.20 बजे मदार पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 05286 मदार बरौनी स्पेशल ट्रेन 25 मार्च की सुबह 6.45 बजे रवाना होकर रात 11.40 बजे चारबाग पहुंचेगी। यहां दस मिनट रुकने के बाद ट्रेन रवाना होगी और अगली शाम 7.45 बजे बरौनी पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन दोनों ओर से समस्तीपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर, सोनपुर, छपरा, बलिया, फेफना, रसड़ा, इन्दारा, मऊ, मुहम्मदाबाद, आजमगढ़, सरायमीर, खोरासन रोड, शाहगंज, फैजाबाद, बाराबंकी, लखनऊ, कानपुर सेंट्रल, इटावा, टुण्डला, आगरा फोर्ट, बयाना, सवाई माधोपुर, दुर्गापुर, जयपुर, फुलेरा, किशनगढ़ व मदार स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। ट्रेन में जनरल के दस, स्लीपर के तीन व थर्ड एसी की एक बोगी लगेगी।
special train ajmer shareef lucknow to ajmer train

