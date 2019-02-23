शहर चुनें

लखनऊ में लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने को विशेष अभियान आज से

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 03:57 AM IST
Special campaign by election commission for adding names in voter list in lucknow before elections
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से मतदाता सूची में नाम शामिल कराने से वंचित रहे पात्र व्यक्तियों के लिए 23 और 24 फरवरी को विशेष कैम्प लगाया जाएगा। 
मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी एल.वेंकटेश्वर लू ने बताया कि सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 23 व 24 फरवरी को मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए मतदान केन्द्रों पर विशेष कैम्प लगाए जाएंगे। 

1 जनवरी 2019 को 18 वर्ष की आयु प्राप्त कर चुके लोग विशेष कैम्प में बूथ लेवल अधिकारी के समक्ष मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकेंगे।

lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election commission
