हिरासत में प्रताड़ना पर बोले एसपी, मेडिकल टेस्ट से होगा खुलासा

Lucknow: 14-yr-old boy apprehended on suspicion of theft allegedly tortured in police custody y'day; SP North, Sukirti Madhav, says, "a man had accused the boy of stealing his e-rickshaw that the latter used to drive for him. The case will become clear after medical tests" pic.twitter.com/aabi2OvCyT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2019
सदरपुर थाना इलाके में हथियारों से लैस चार दरिंदों ने सरेशाम एक किशोरी का अपहरण कर मदरसे के अंदर उससे सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया।
30 जून 2019