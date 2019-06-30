शहर चुनें

हिरासत में प्रताड़ना पर बोले एसपी, मेडिकल टेस्ट से होगा खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 07:11 AM IST
एस पी
एस पी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
चौदह साल के एक लड़के के साथ हिरासत में प्रताड़ना के आरोप में एसपी ने कहा है कि सच्चाई का पता मेडिकल जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद पता चलेगा। 
एसपी (उत्तरी) सुकृति माधव ने बताया कि लड़के पर एक व्यक्ति ने उसके ई रिक्शा को चुराने का आरोप लगाया था। लड़का उस आदमी का ई रिक्शा चलाता था। इस मामले का खुलासा मेडिकल टेस्ट के बाद होगा। 

torture in police custody sp medical test
Lucknow
Lucknow

तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से मदरसे में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी

सदरपुर थाना इलाके में हथियारों से लैस चार दरिंदों ने सरेशाम एक किशोरी का अपहरण कर मदरसे के अंदर उससे सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया।

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Lucknow
Lucknow

सपा संगठन में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, विदेश से लौटकर अखिलेश करेंगे ओवरहालिंग

30 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी ने योगी सरकार से पूछा, क्या अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है

29 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

यूपी: मृत फार्मासिस्ट का भी कर दिया तबादला, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की स्थानांतरण सूची में घालमेल

30 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

सीतापुरः दो माह की बच्ची को मां ने घर में दफनाया और फूंक डाला आशियाना

29 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

यूपी पुलिस और प्रियंका गांधी ट्विटर पर आए आमने-सामने, अपराध के खिलाफ कार्रवाई से कराया अवगत

29 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

यूपी: देर रात 15 आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, देवेश संभालेंगे आवास, कल्पना से छिना आबकारी विभाग

28 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: बैंक लूट की योजना बना रहे दो इनामी अपराधी मुठभेड़ में ढेर, दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल

28 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

सीएम योगी की सख्ती के बाद दागी व अक्षम अफसरों को सेवा से बाहर करने का फरमान जारी

28 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

एक जुलाई से सचिवालय में बायोमीट्रिक सिस्टम से हाजिरी, सीएम योगी करेंगे शुरुआत

29 जून 2019

रोमांचक मैच में पाकिस्तान ने अफगानिस्तान को हराया, सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद बरकरार

पाकिस्तान ने आईसीसी विश्व कप-2019 के बेहतरीन रोमांचक मैच में अफगानिस्तान को तीन विकेट से हरा दिया। पाकिस्तान ने काफी संघर्ष के बाद 49.3 ओवरों में सात विकेट खोकर ये जीत हासिल की।

29 जून 2019

मौसम 2:19

फ्रांस में रिकॉर्डतोड़ गर्मी, सरकार ने किया पानी के फव्वारे और स्वीमिंग पूल का इंतजाम

29 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:35

On Location Shoot: महाराज गंगाधर को पता चली जानकी बाई की असलियत, झांसी की रानी के सेट से खास रिपोर्ट

29 जून 2019

कबीर सिंह 1:50

शाहिद कपूर-कियारा आडवाणी की फिल्म ‘कबीर सिंह’ बनी अब तक साल की सबसे कमाऊ फिल्म

29 जून 2019

concept pic 3:04

देखें, कैसे पक्षियों से टकराया जगुआर जेट, सामने आया वीडियो

29 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी का आदेश, हर हाल में सुबह 9 बजे तक कार्यालय पहुंचे अफसर, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

27 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

3 साल पुराने सात हजार ई-रिक्शा कराए जाएंगे नष्ट

30 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

यूपी: मॉनसून आने में अभी एक सप्ताह की देरी, कुछ दिन और सताएगी उमस और गर्मी

29 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

एंबुलेंस न आने पर १०८ पर एफआईआर दर्ज

30 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

पुलिस के खेल की मुख्यमंत्री से शिकायत, वीडियो क्लिप वायरल

30 जून 2019

Lucknow
Lucknow

डीएम-एसपी में समन्वय की कमी, आगे से दिखी तो खैर नहीं : योगी आदित्यनाथ

29 जून 2019

