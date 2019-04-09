भाजपा के घोषणापत्र पर राहुल गांधी की टिप्पणी अहंकारी व अदूरदर्शी- स्मृति ईरानी

विज्ञापन

Smriti Irani on R Gandhi's tweet '...BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant': Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP. Had he been focussed on the country, nation would have come to know his vision for it. pic.twitter.com/1FvDBqlopq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

Smriti Irani: Despite having a vision, there's a question mark on his efficiency as nations knows condition of Amethi. On one hand there's an efficient govt which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other there's a man who stays restricted to making announcements. https://t.co/ekEU0awSAk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

Smriti Irani on R Gandhi's tweet '...BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted&arrogant': When it comes to reality of his own constituency,people get to know that despite being an MP for so long he hasn't been able to develop it pic.twitter.com/acY3k993tk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री व अमेठी से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की भाजपा के घोषणापत्र पर टिप्पणी उनके अहंकार और अदूरदर्शी सोच दिखाती है। लोग जानते हैं कि 15 साल तक अमेठी का सांसद रहने के बाद भी वह क्षेत्र का विकास नहीं कर सके हैं।उनके पास देश को लेकर कोई विजन नहीं है। एक ऐसे वक्त में जब केंद्र की मोदी सरकार न्यू इंडिया बनाने का खाका देश के सामने रख रही है, उसी समय राहुल गांधी सिर्फ घोषणाएं करने तक ही सीमित हैं।गौरतलब है कि राहुल गांधी ने कहा था कि भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र एक बंद कमरे में तैयार किया गया है। जबकि कांग्रेस का घोषणा पत्र बनाने में आम लोगों की राय ली गई है।आपको बता दें कि स्मृति ईरानी मंगलवार को अमेठी के दौरे पर हैं। वह 11 अप्रैल को नामांकन दाखिल करेंगी।