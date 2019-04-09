शहर चुनें

भाजपा के घोषणापत्र पर राहुल गांधी की टिप्पणी अहंकारी व अदूरदर्शी- स्मृति ईरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 11:45 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री व अमेठी से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार स्मृति ईरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय मंत्री व अमेठी से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार स्मृति ईरानी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की भाजपा के घोषणापत्र पर टिप्पणी उनके अहंकार और अदूरदर्शी सोच दिखाती है। लोग जानते हैं कि 15 साल तक अमेठी का सांसद रहने के बाद भी वह क्षेत्र का विकास नहीं कर सके हैं।
उनके पास देश को लेकर कोई विजन नहीं है। एक ऐसे वक्त में जब केंद्र की मोदी सरकार न्यू इंडिया बनाने का खाका देश के सामने रख रही है, उसी समय राहुल गांधी सिर्फ घोषणाएं करने तक ही सीमित हैं।

गौरतलब है कि राहुल गांधी ने कहा था कि भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र एक बंद कमरे में तैयार किया गया है। जबकि कांग्रेस का घोषणा पत्र बनाने में आम लोगों की राय ली गई है।
 

 

 


आपको बता दें कि स्मृति ईरानी मंगलवार को अमेठी के दौरे पर हैं। वह 11 अप्रैल को नामांकन दाखिल करेंगी।

