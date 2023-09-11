Shivpal Yadav: शिवपाल यादव ने ओपी राजभर और संजय निषाद को बताया बहरूपिया, कहा- उनके कारण सपा को ज्यादा वोट मिले

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On Om Prakash Rajbhar, Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Yadav says, "The whole state knows about him... Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Nishad should be considered star campaigners for the Samajwadi party... They help us in acquiring more votes... I… pic.twitter.com/kwpeP08Y3W— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed