Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   Shivpal Singh Yadav party protest in Lucknow.

योगी सरकार की नीतियों व खराब कानून व्यवस्था पर शिवपाल यादव का हल्ला बोल, किया प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 01:27 PM IST
प्रदर्शन के दौरान शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
प्रदर्शन के दौरान शिवपाल सिंह यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala

यूपी सरकार की खराब नीतियों व कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कानून का राज खत्म हो चुका है। अपराधी बेखौफ हैं। उनके सामने योगी सरकार पूरी तरह लाचार नजर आ रही है।

शिवपाल ने कार्यकर्ताओं संग पार्टी कार्यालय से लेकर राजभवन तक मार्च निकाला और प्रदर्शन किया।

प्रदर्शन में सैकड़ों की संख्या में कार्यकर्ता व नेता मौजूद रहे।
shivpal singh yadav pragatishil samajwadi party protest protest in lucknow


