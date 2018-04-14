शहर चुनें

उन्नाव रेप केस: सीबीआई ने शशि सिंह को हिरासत में लिया, जल्द हो सकती गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 06:19 PM IST
CBI
CBI
उन्नाव रेप और मर्डर मामले में सीबीआई ने शनिवार देर शाम शशि सिंह को हिरासत में ले लिया। दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने शशि सिंह पर विधायक के पास ले जाने का आरोप लगाया था।
उन्नाव से हिरासत में लेने के बाद टीम शशि सिंह को सीधे सीबीआई मुख्यालय लेकर आई है। बताया जा रहा है कि पूछताछ के बाद सीबीआई शशि सिंह के गिरफ्तार होने की घोषणा कर सकती है। 

वहीं आरोपी विधायक को आज सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में पेश किया गया। सीबीआई ने कोर्ट से विधायक को 14 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजने की मांग की है। सीबीआई केस से जुड़े सभी व्यक्तियों से शुक्रवार से पूछताछ कर रही है।

इस दौरान सीबीआई ने सस्पेंडे हुए पुलिस कर्मियों से पूछताछ के बाद विधायक का आमना-सामना भी कराया। इसके अलावा पीड़िता को भी विधायक के सामने बैठाकर सवाल-जवाब किए गए। 

