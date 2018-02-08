अपना शहर चुनें

इस विभाग के वरिष्ठ अफसर ने की महिलाओं पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
लखनऊ के बाल विकास सेवा एवं पुष्टाहार विभाग में तैनात एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी द्वारा अपने ही विभाग की एक महिला अधिकारी की फेसबुक वॉल पर महिलाओं के प्रति आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर हड़कंप मच गया है।

इससे विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों में रोष व्याप्त है। हालांकि कोई भी कर्मी मुंह खोलने को तैयार नहीं है। मामला दो दिन पुराना है। बाल विकास सेवा एवं पुष्टाहार में तैनात एक वरिष्ठ महिला अधिकारी मानसरोवर यात्रा पर गई थीं।

उन्होंने अपनी फेसबुक वॉल पर धार्मिक फोटो पोस्ट की थी। इस पर उनके फेसबुक फ्रेंड्स ने कमेंट किए। वहीं, उक्त अधिकारी ने आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर दी।
सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी तरह-तरह की बातें
senior officer facebook wall social media crime in lucknow

एक्शन में यूपी पुलिस, अब यहां बदमाशों को घेरा

यूपी पुलिस फुल एक्शन में है। एक के बाद एक एनकाउंटर हो रहे हैं। ताजा मामला सीतापुर से हैं। सीतापुर में तड़के हुई एक मुड़भेड़ में पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को मार गिराया, जबकि उसका दूसरा साथी मौके से भागने सफल रहा।

8 फरवरी 2018

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspection garbage vending machine in lucknow 1:09

लखनऊ में कूड़ा डालने पर पैसे देगी मशीन, देखने पहुंचे सीएम योगी

8 फरवरी 2018

lawyer in Shahjahanpur gave threat to self-denial protest over removal of sdm office 0:20

Video: शाहजहांपुर में वकील ने दी आत्मदाह की धमकी, ये है वजह

8 फरवरी 2018

BJP LEADER VINAY KATIYAR ON MUSLIM TO LEAVE FOR PAKISTAN ASADUDDIN OWAISI 1:02

विनय कटियार ने अल्पसंख्यकों पर दिया कटीला बयान, संभलकर सुनना

7 फरवरी 2018

Big decision of yogi government, Unmarried daughter will get equal share in parental property 3:21

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कुंवारी बेटियों को भी मिलेगा संपत्ति में बराबर हक

7 फरवरी 2018

