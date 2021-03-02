शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Section 144 imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect to maintain law and order

यूपी: लखनऊ में तत्काल प्रभाव से धारा 144 लागू, पांच अप्रैल तक के लिए आदेश जारी

Prachi Priyam न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 08:33 AM IST
धारा 144 (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
धारा 144 (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में मंगलवार सुबह तत्काल प्रभाव से धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पांच अप्रैल तक धारा 144 लागू रखने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। 
lucknow section 144

