शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   schools will remain closed till january 3.

कड़ाके की सर्दी का कहर जारी, इंटर तक के सभी स्कूल 3 जनवरी तक रहेंगे बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 12:23 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
कड़ाके की सर्दी के मद्देनजर राजधानी के इंटरमीडिएट तक के सभी स्कूल तीन जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे।
विज्ञापन
जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक डॉ. मुकेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि डीएम के आदेश पर जिले के परिषदीय, यूपी बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, आईसीएसई समेत सभी बोर्डों के स्कूलों को तीन जनवरी तक बंद रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

आदेश का पालन नहीं करने पर स्कूलों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हालांकि पहले से तय प्रयोगात्मक और प्री बोर्ड परीक्षाएं होंगी। इसके लिए स्कूल कक्षा 10 व 12 के छात्रों को स्कूल बुलवा सकते हैं।
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व आनंदी बेन पटेल।
Lucknow

नए वर्ष पर राज्यपाल व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दी शुभकामनाएं, कही ये बातें

1 जनवरी 2020

गलन भरी ठंड
Lucknow

नए वर्ष की पहली सुबह खिली धूप ने लोगों को दी राहत, एक दिन पहले जमाव बिंदु के करीब था पारा

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नए साल का तोहफा: युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, यूपी में बंपर सरकारी नौकरियां

1 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश है भारत, कुछ दल व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए कर रहे राजनीति'

1 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की खरी खोटी सुन फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं शहनाज, वजह बने पारस

31 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की खरी खोटी सुन फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं शहनाज, वजह बने पारस

31 दिसंबर 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे
India News

पदभार संभालते ही नए सेना प्रमुख ने पाक को चेताया, बोले- हमारे पास आतंकी अड्डों पर हमले का अधिकार

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
leave in school weather in uttar pradesh weather in lucknow
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, नौशेरा में दो जवान शहीद

1 जनवरी 2020

शाहिद अफरीदी
Bollywood

बेटी के आरती करने पर शाहिद अफरीदी ने गुस्से में तोड़ दिया था टीवी, बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने बताया कट्टर

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ को लेकर कम नहीं हुई सलमान की नाराजगी, बता डाला घर का बदतमीज सदस्य

1 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

नए साल के पहले महीने में ही मिलेगा क्रिकेट का भरपूर रोमांच, जनवरी में टीम इंडिया खेलेगी 10 मुकाबले

1 जनवरी 2020

LPG cylinder
Bazar

झटका: 19 रुपये महंगा हुआ घरेलू रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, जानें नई कीमत

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
assi ghat tea winter cold varanasi rain fogg
India News

आसार: आज से मिलेगी ठंड से राहत, दिल्ली ने झेला 1901 के बाद दूसरा सबसे सर्द दिसंबर

1 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत
India News

आज सीडीएस का पद संभालेंगे पूर्व सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत, इन रंगों से सजी होगी वर्दी

1 जनवरी 2020

समझौता...
Moradabad

अनूठा समझौताः दो बीवियों ने आपस बांट लिए शौहर के दिन

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

CAA : राज्यों की भूमिका खत्म करने का प्रस्ताव, ऑनलाइन मिलेगी नागरिकता

1 जनवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार के बाद बगावत के सुर, शिवसेना सांसद और भाजपा विधायक भिड़े

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेसियों ने व्यारियों से मांगा सहयोग
Lucknow

कांग्रेस ने जनता से मांगी मदद, स्कूटी का जुर्माना भरने के लिए व्यापरियों से मांगा सहयोग

पूर्व आईपीएस एसआर दारापुरी के घर जाने के लिए कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी जिस स्कूटी पर बैठी थीं उसका पुलिस ने चालान कर जो जुर्माना लगाया है उसको लेकर कांग्रेस ने नया आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया है। 

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईएएस अधिकारियों को नव वर्ष पर मिला पदोन्नति का तोहफा

1 जनवरी 2020

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

यूपीएसएसएससी : नव वर्ष में 25,000 युवाओं को नौकरी का मौका, 15,000 नई भर्तियां

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून हिंसा: पीएफआई पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की सिफारिश गृह विभाग ने केंद्र सरकार को भेजी

1 जनवरी 2020

CAA Protest Lucknow
Lucknow

सीएए के विरोध पर हिंसा मामले में मानवाधिकार आयोग ने सरकार से मांगी रिपोर्ट

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

भाजपा नेता व उसके भाई को कोतवाली में जमकर पीटा, एसआई समेत पांच पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

31 दिसंबर 2019

सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर
Lucknow

यूपी: भाजपा सांसद का योगी सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- यहां अपराध निरंकुश, पुलिस कर रही वसूली

30 दिसंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

देश की जनता को 'हिंदू' नहीं बल्कि 'भारतीय' मानकर काम करे केंद्र सरकार: मायावती

31 दिसंबर 2019

उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के भगवाधारी योगी वाले बयान पर उप मुख्यमंत्री का पलटवार, कहा- उन्हें नहीं मिले संस्कार

30 दिसंबर 2019

आईएएस (प्रतीकात्मक)
Lucknow

सात वरिष्ठ आईएएस अधिकारी आज हुए रिटायर, रिक्त पदों को भरने की कार्यवाही शुरू

31 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

विद्या बालन ने मुंबई में परिवार के साथ मनाया नए साल और जन्मदिन का जश्न

विद्या बालन ने मुंबई में परिवार के साथ मनाया नए साल और जन्मदिन का जश्न

1 जनवरी 2020

ट्रेन 1:02

नए साल पर रेलवे का 'महंगाई गिफ्ट', एक जनवरी से यात्री किराए में बढ़ोतरी

1 जनवरी 2020

rahat indori exclusive interview 17:15

राहत इंदौरी- पहले क़ब्र खोद दी जाती है, फिर उसके साइज का मुर्दा तलाश किया जाता है...

1 जनवरी 2020

हैप्पी न्यू ईयर 3:31

झूमकर आया नया साल, देशभर में जश्न के साथ 2020 का स्वागत

1 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

विद्या बालन का आमिर खान की वजह से टूटा था दिल

1 जनवरी 2020

Related

winter
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में बेरहम हुई ठंड, रविवार को 68 तो चार दिन में 228 लोगों की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

साइकिल मार्च को हरी झंडी दिखाते अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

विधानमंडल के विशेष सत्र में साइकिल से पहुंचे सपा नेता, CAA-NRC का किया विरोध

31 दिसंबर 2019

अलाव जलाकर तापते लोग
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में ठंड से ठहरी जिंदगी, अब तक 84 लोगों की मौत

31 दिसंबर 2019

Schools will remain closed till 31 december because of cold wave.
Lucknow

शीतलहर के कारण प्री प्राइमरी से कक्षा 8 तक सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

29 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

हर तीसरे महीने परिषदीय स्कूलों में होगी पीटीएम, फरवरी में हर स्कूल में होगा वार्षिकोत्सव

31 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

विपक्ष ने उठाया सीएए और एनआरसी का मुद्दा, अध्यक्ष ने नहीं दी अनुमति  

31 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited