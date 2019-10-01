शहर चुनें

लखनऊ-सहारनपुर के बीच आज से चलेगी स्कैनिया बस

Lucknow Bureau Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 01:27 AM IST
लखनऊ। यूपी राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम यात्रियों की मांग पर मंगलवार एक अक्तूबर से लखनऊ और सहारनपुर के बीच एक-एक सुपर लग्जरी बस स्कैनिया चलाने जा रहा है। आलमबाग डिपो के सहायक क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक डीके गर्ग के मुताबिक बस आलमबाग अड्डे से शाम सात बजे सहारनपुर को रवाना होगी। ये 634 किमी की दूरी 12 घंटे में तय करके दूसरे दिन सुबह सात बजे पहुंचेगी। एक यात्री का किराया 1453 रुपये होगा। सहारनपुर से लखनऊ के लिए शाम चार बजे बस चलेगी। बस मेरठ होकर चलेगी।
पूर्व गृह राज्यमंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी चिन्मयानंद लखनऊ पीजीआई से डिस्चार्ज, शाहजहांपुर जेल भेजे गए

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के आरोपों से घिरे पूर्व गृह राज्यमंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को सोमवार को एसजीपीजीआई से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। सीएमएस प्रो. अमित अग्रवाल ने बताया कि अब उनकी तबीयत पूरी तरह ठीक है।

30 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Now Lucknow Metro is Uttar Pradesh Matro Rail Corporation Limited.
Lucknow

जिला व शहरों के बाद लखनऊ मेट्रो को भी मिला नया नाम, अब ये होगी पहचान

30 सितंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Lucknow

यूपी में तीन आईएएस अफसरों के तबादले, झांसी, कानपुर व मिर्जापुर के आयुक्त बदले

30 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में प्रणव अंसल।
India News

एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार अंसल ग्रुप के मालिक को लखनऊ ले गई पुलिस, समूह ने दी सफाई

29 सितंबर 2019

डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

वाहन चेकिंग को लेकर बड़ा कदम, यूपी पुलिस नहीं करेगी पेपर चेक: डीजीपी

28 सितंबर 2019

आशुतोष की खबर के साथ(फोटो-अर्जुन साहू) कैंट विधानसभा उप चुनाव के लिए लखनऊ डीएम कार्यालय में नामां?
Lucknow

मेजर आशीष के पास 81.32 लाख की संपत्ति

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Samajwadi Party protest on tehseel in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

11 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर तहसीलों पर धरना देगी समाजवादी पार्टी, गांधी जयंती पर लेंगे संकल्प

1 अक्टूबर 2019

बलिया जेल का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

लगातार बारिश से प्रशासन भी परेशान, बलिया जेल में भरा पानी, कैदियों को दूसरी जेल भेजा गया

30 सितंबर 2019

Eight hospital out of the pannal of ayusman
Lucknow

राजधानी के आठ अस्पतालों पर गिरी गाज

1 अक्टूबर 2019

आशुतोष की खबर के साथ(फोटो-अर्जुन साहू) कैंट विधानसभा उप चुनाव के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेश तिवारी
Lucknow

नामांकन के अंतिम दिन भाजपा, सपा सहित 13 ने ठोकी ताल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

