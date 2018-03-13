शहर चुनें

कार्यकारिणी समेत समाजवादी व्यापार सभा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने सौंपा अखिलेश को इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 01:28 PM IST
akhilesh yadav
akhilesh yadav
नरेश अग्रवाल के भाजपा से जुड़ने का असर मंगलवार को व्यापारिक हलकों में नजर आने लगा। मंगलवार को समाजवादी पार्टी की व्यापार महासभा की पूरी कार्यकारिणी ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आनंद अग्रवाल समेत समाजवादी पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया।
राजधानी में आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में आनंद अग्रवाल ने अखिलेश यादव और समाजवादी पार्टी पर व्यापरियों की उपेक्षा करने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि नरेश अग्रवाल को राज्यसभा का टिकट न देकर अखिलेश यादव ने व्यापारियों के हितों की उपेक्षा की है। 

गौरतलब है कि राज्यसभा का टिकट न मिलने से नाराज नरेश अग्रवाल ने समाजवादी पार्टी छोड़कर सोमवार को भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया था।

नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने इसे लेकर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। साथ ही, सपा से राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी जया बच्चन को लेकर विवादित बयान भी दिया था। हालांकि, उनके बयान की हर ओर आलोचना होने पर आज उन्होंने उसके लिए माफी भी मांगी।
samajwadi vyapar sabha akhilesh yadav naresh agrwal

