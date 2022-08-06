Azam Khan: सपा नेता आजम खां के फेफड़ों में संक्रमण, अस्पताल में भर्ती किए गए

सपा नेता आजम खां के फेफड़ों में संक्रमण हो गया है। उन्हें लखनऊ के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Azam Khan admitted to Medanta Hospital, lung infection detected. A team of criticial care team is monitoring him, his condition is stable.



