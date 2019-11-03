शहर चुनें

लखनऊ: एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश सचिन पांडे एसटीएफ व पुलिस मुठभेड़ में ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 02:00 PM IST
मुठभेड़
मुठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी लखनऊ के विभूतिखंड इलाके में पुलिस व एसटीएफ ने आजमगढ़ के एक लाख रुपये के इनामी बदमाश सचिन पांडे को ढेर कर दिया।
इनकाउंटर पुरानी एमिटी के पास हुआ।

बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस को बदमाश के इलाके में होने की सूचना मिली जिस पर पुलिस व एसटीएफ पहुंची और मुठभेड़ में उसे ढेर कर दिया।
police encounter encounter in lucknow vibhuti khand sachin pandey
