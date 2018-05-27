शहर चुनें

कोहली के फिटनेस चैलेंज के बाद अब डीजीपी का रोड सेफ्टी चैलेंज, वीडियो जारी कर कही ये बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 12:32 AM IST
विराट कोहली व यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह।
विराट कोहली व यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली के फिटनेस चैलेंज के बाद यूपी के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह ने प्रदेश वासियों के सामने रोड सेफ्टी चैलेंज पेश किया है।
उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से इस चैलेंज में शामिल होने की अपील की है व ट्विीट के साथ एक वीडियो भी साझा किया है। इसमें सीट बेल्ट और हेल्मेट न लगाने के अलग-अलग बहाने बताए जा रहे हैं।

डीजीपी ने अपील की है कि रोड सेफ्टी के प्रति जागरूक करने के वीडियो या सेल्फी यूपी पुलिस के ट्विटर हैंडल और हैशटैग रोड सेफ्टी चैलेंज पर साझा करें और उसे स्वीकारने के लिए कम से कम पांच लोगों को टैग भी करें।

शाम चार बजे डीजीपी की ओर से पोस्ट किए गए इस ट्विीट को 10 हजार लोग देख चुके थे और बड़ी संख्या में लोग इस चुनौती को स्वीकारने की बात भी कह रहे थे।


उप राष्ट्रपति ने बताया, ‘फ्री बिजली मतलब नो बिजली’

उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने शनिवार को लखनऊ में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि जनता मुफ्त बिजली के लोकलुभावन नारे के झांसे में बिल्कुल न आए। मुफ्त बिजली लेने के चक्कर में बिजली मिलती ही नहीं है।

26 मई 2018

VIDEO: यहां पैदा हुआ प्लास्टिक का बच्चा! वजह कर देगी हैरान

26 मई 2018

26 मई 2018

मायावती का मोदी पर तंज, कहा "पीएम ने किया ये ऐतिहासिक काम"

26 मई 2018

26 मई 2018

मोदी सरकार के चार साल होने पर सीएम योगी ने ये कहा

26 मई 2018

26 मई 2018

अब इलाहाबाद नहीं 'प्रयागराज' कहिये!

25 मई 2018

25 मई 2018

