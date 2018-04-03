शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   railway is not refunding whole money after cancellation of train

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! टिकट रिफंड के नाम पर रेलवे में हो रहा ये खेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 02:48 PM IST
डेमो
डेमो - फोटो : डेंमो
लखनऊ में रेलवे की गलतियों का खामियाजा यात्रियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। एक ओर रेलवे ने गोमती एक्सप्रेस का संचालन 27 अप्रैैल तक कैंसिल कर रखा है, वहीं दूसरी ओर टिकट रिफंड पर निरस्तीकरण के नाम पर रेलवे 60 से 120 रुपये काट रहा है।
इसकी शिकायत डीआरएम कार्यालय में यात्रियों ने दर्ज कराई है। रेलवे अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रेलवे जब भी कोई ट्रेन निरस्त करता है तो उसमें टिकट कराने वाले यात्रियों को आरक्षण की पूरी रकम लौटाई जाती है।

पर गोमती एक्सप्रेस के मामले में ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। रेलवे ने गोमती एक्सप्रेस को निरस्त किया है और टिकट कैंसिल कराने पर यात्रियों के पैसे भी काटे जा रहे हैं।

शिकायत करने वाले यात्री विवेक ने बताया कि गोमती एक्सप्रेस के सेकंड क्लास सिटिंग में आरक्षण कराया था। टिकट रिफंड के लिए पहुंचे तो रेलवे ने 60 रुपये काट लिए। उन्होंने बताया कि एसी क्लास के पैसेंजरों से 120 रुपये तक काटे जा रहे हैं। ब्यूरो
 

RELATED

charbagh station trains in lucknow passengers in lucknow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

here is truth about sanjay leela bhansali and janhvi kapoor meeting
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर और संजय लीला भंसाली की मुलाकात का असली सच आया सामने, जानना चाहेंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद आधी रात तक बिग बी को करना पड़ रहा है काम,बोल पड़े, 'और कितना काम करवाओगे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Hichki
Bollywood

टाइगर भी नहीं रोक पाए 'हिचकी' की रफ्तार, 11 दिन बाद भी फिल्म की कमाई जारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने लड़की और लड़कों पर दे डाला एेसा बयान, फंस सकती हैं नए विवादों में

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' मारकर हिट हुए अजय देवगन परिवार समेत पहुंचे पेरिस, बेटे-बहू संग मनाया बर्थ डे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Chaudhary
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के ढाई महीने बाद सपना चौधरी को आई हिना की याद, ऐसे हुआ मिलन

3 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

जया प्रदा से सनी लियोन तक, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के असली नाम जान लेंगे तो झटका लगना तय है

3 अप्रैल 2018

a child porn star but actual 24 year boy have a rare disease
Weird Stories

पोर्न इंडस्ट्री का बड़ा स्टार है ये 3 फीट का लड़का, लेट कर शूट करता है सारे सीन, ये है असली वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

Erica Fernandes
Television

'कसौटी जिंदगी की-2' नहीं, इस सीरियल में लीड रोल करेंगी एरिका, जानें पूरी डीटेल

3 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

विवादों के बाद जॉन अब्राहम की इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, अमिताभ के साथ होगी टक्कर

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर अखिलेश का बड़ा बयान, कहा-'मोहभंग की सजा दी जा रही है'

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। अखिलेश ने सवाल उठाया है कि ये सब किसके इशारे पर हो रहा है। एक्ट बदलने की क्या जरूरत पड़ी ये साजिश है। 

3 अप्रैल 2018

marriage
Dehradun

शादी के दस माह बाद पति को छोड़ प्रेमी संग चली गई महिला, लाखों के गहने भी गायब

3 अप्रैल 2018

मृतक का परिवार
Bihar

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का शव लेने से परिवार का इंकार, सरकार के सामने रखी यह शर्त

3 अप्रैल 2018

दलित विरोध प्रदर्शन
Madhya Pradesh

SC/ST एक्ट: मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री के घर पर हुआ पथराव, राज्य में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ी

3 अप्रैल 2018

अरिजीत-अश्विनी

भागलपुर दंगा: अर्जित शाश्वत को लगा झटका, जमानत याचिका खारिज

3 अप्रैल 2018

फूंकी गई झोपड़ियां
Varanasi

जमीन विवाद में फूंकी दी 15 झोपड़ियां, हमले में 20 लोग घायल

3 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

हैवानियत! युवती की हत्या करने के बाद उसके चेहरे पर बांधा कपड़ा और फिर जला दिया

3 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

भारत बंद पर बोलीं मायावती, 'जातिवादी तत्वों ने भड़काई हिंसा'

2 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Shimla

समुद्री लुटेरों की कैद में फंसे हिमाचली युवक, परिजनों ने सरकार से लगाई गुहार

3 अप्रैल 2018

श्री हेमकुंड साहिब
Dehradun

महंगी हुई हेमकुंड साहिब यात्रा, घोड़े-खच्चर, श्रमिक व डंडी के रेट में की 18% बढ़ोत्तरी

3 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: शहीद निलेश को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़े हजारों लोग

मंगलवार को शोपियां में शहीद हुए ग्रेनेडियर निलेश सिंह को उनके पैतृक गांव में अंतिम विदाई दी गई। शहीद को उनके बेटे दस साल के बेटे ने विदाई दी तो वहां मौजूद लोगों की आंखों में आंसू आ गए।

3 अप्रैल 2018

यूपी डीजीपी 3:16

यूपी के डीजीपी ने पुलिसवालों को व्यवहार सुधारने की दी नसीहत

3 अप्रैल 2018

SHAHEED SON 0:24

शहीद का ये बेटा करता है पाकिस्तान से बेतहाशा नफरत, देखिए क्या कहा इसने?

3 अप्रैल 2018

मायावती 1:57

भारत बंद पर मायावती का बयान, प्रदर्शन का किया समर्थन

2 अप्रैल 2018

LUCKNOW 3:04

लखनऊ में चल रहा था ये कांड, देशद्रोह से कम नहीं है ये अपराध!

2 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी , चलेगी ये एसी स्पेशल ट्रेन

18 जनवरी 2018

six passenger trains cancelled till 28 february
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, ये ट्रेन्स 28 फरवरी तक रहेंगी निरस्त

27 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

शताब्दी ट्रेन में हार्ट पेशेंट को पानी न मिलने से पड़ा अटैक, रेलमंत्री को ट्वीट करने पर मिली मदद

13 दिसंबर 2017

passenger trains cancelled due to fog
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, 85 दिन तक निरस्त रहेंगी ये ट्रेन्स

6 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन से करते हैं सफर तो पढ़ें यह खबर, हो सकती है आपके काम की

22 फरवरी 2017

डेमो
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, चलेंगी दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें

11 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.