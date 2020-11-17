दिवाली पर यूपी पुलिस ने बांटी खुशियां, अनाथाश्रम और ओल्ड एज होम में मनाया त्योहार

Stronger Than Ever- Sweet moments of togetherness with our extended family of citizens!— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 17, 2020
Police Personnel across the state visited old age homes, orphanages & greeted street children on the occasion of #Deepavali !!
#StrongerTogether #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/hbLMbof3h8
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.