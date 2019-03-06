शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   police caught a thief in police station send him jail

थाने में चोरी करने वाले को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, फजीहत से बचने को स्मैक बरामद होना दिखाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 12:23 AM IST
jail
jail
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ में एक अनोखा केस सामने आया है। पुलिस ने थाने में चोरी करने वाले को पहले पकड़ा, फिर फजीहत से बचने के लिए उसे स्मैक आरोपी बता कर जेल में डाल दिया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मामला सरोजनीनगर थाना का है। परिसर में रविवार रात खड़े टैंपो की बैटरी चोरी करते एक संदिग्ध को सिपाही ने दबोच लिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक, पकड़ा गया चोर चिल्लावां निवासी मो. फुरकान उर्फ गुटुर है। फिर फजीहत से बचने के लिए उसके पास से स्मैक बरामद होना दिखा कर मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। 

Recommended

Cricket News

नागपुर में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, जब 7 नंबर की जर्सी पहने फैन को देख दौड़ पड़े धोनी और फिर...

5 मार्च 2019

एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी
dhoni fan
Cricket News

नागपुर में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, जब 7 नंबर की जर्सी पहने फैन को देख दौड़ पड़े धोनी और फिर...

5 मार्च 2019

अफजल गुरू का बेटा गालिब
India News

अफजल गुरु के बेटे का बना आधार कार्ड, कहा- गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं

5 मार्च 2019

five thousand new post of teachers will be filled up in himachal education department
Shimla

हिमाचल शिक्षा विभाग में भरे जाएंगे पांच हजार नए पद, वित्त महकमे ने दी मंजूरी

5 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 6 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क, चौथी का तो हो चुका है तलाक

5 मार्च 2019

Sridevi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit
sridevi
Hema malini in Kumbh
madhuri dixit
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 6 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क, चौथी का तो हो चुका है तलाक

5 मार्च 2019

Hairball in girl's stomach
Bizarre News

आठ साल की बच्ची के पेट में हो रहा था भयानक दर्द, सीटीस्कैन में निकली हैरान करने वाली चीज

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डिविलियर्स
Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
thief caught in police station goes to jail
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

Foreign investors' first choice Delhi-NCR with 25 per cent FDI  
Business

25 फीसदी एफडीआई के साथ विदेशी निवेशकों की पहली पसंद दिल्ली-एनसीआर 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जयंत चौधरी व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में शामिल हुआ रालोद, मथुरा, बागपत व मुजफ्फरनगर सीट पर लड़ेगा चुनाव

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के शामिल होने की औपचारिक घोषणा हो गई है। रालोद तीन सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। इसका एलान जयंत चौधरी व सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव की संयुक्त प्रेस कांफ्रेस में हुआ।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
मुलायम सिंह के पैर छूते जयंत
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में शामिल होने से पहले जयंत ने लिया नेता जी का आशीर्वाद

5 मार्च 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, पूछा-'आतंकियों का मारा जाना अच्छी बात पर पीएम मोदी इस पर चुप क्यों?'

5 मार्च 2019

पीस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अयूब
Lucknow

चुनाव में पीस पार्टी की भूमिका तलाशने लखनऊ पहुंचे अध्यक्ष, बोले- भाजपा छोड़ किसी से भी गठबंधन करेंगे

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन में रालोद के शामिल होने का एलान आज, अखिलेश से मिलेंगे जयंत चौधरी

5 मार्च 2019

देवबंद से पकड़े गए आतंकी शाहनवाज तेजी व आकिब अहमद मलिक।
Lucknow

खत्म हुई जैश ए मोहम्मद आतंकियों की 10 दिन की रिमांड, लखनऊ जेल भेजे गए

5 मार्च 2019

पिस्टल
Lucknow

गोंडा : डीजे आगे पीछे करने को लेकर हुआ विवाद, तो शिव बारात में लहराई पिस्टल

5 मार्च 2019

जेट्रोफा
Lucknow

बहराइच : जेट्रोफा का फल खाने से सगी बहनों समेत नौ बीमार, अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती

5 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आज प्रयागराज में करेंगे कुंभ मेले का समापन, प्राप्त करेंगे वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड का प्रमाण पत्र

5 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नगर निगमों में अब ऑनलाइन ही होगा संपत्तियों का नामांतरण, नई व्यवस्था अप्रैल से लागू

5 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

एक तस्वीर यूपी के लखनऊ से सामने आई है। जहां पर अमन गुलाटी नाम के एक लड़के ने अभिनंदन की तस्वीर एक बादाम पर बनाकर इस जांबाज पायलट के घर वापसी के लिए दुआएं की थीं।

1 मार्च 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:05

यूपी में बढ़ते क्राइम रेट पर एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने अमर उजाला से की बातचीत

22 फरवरी 2019

अनुप्रिया पटेल 1:08

चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी से गठबंधन पर ये बोलीं अपना दल नेता अनुप्रिया पटेल, राम मंदिर पर थी ये राय

22 फरवरी 2019

सपा बसपा 1:44

सपा-बसपा ने जारी की सीटों की लिस्ट, आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी तीन सीटें

21 फरवरी 2019

धर्म पाल सिंह 1:35

यूपी के सिंचाई मंत्री धर्मपाल सिंह से EXCLUSIVE बातचीत, कुंभ को लेकर किया ये दावा

19 फरवरी 2019

Related

सावित्री बाई फुले ने कांग्रेस से हाथ मिलाया
Lucknow

भाजपा को झटका : सावित्री बाई फुले ने छोड़ा कमल का साथ, थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ

3 मार्च 2019

arrest
Ambedkar Nagar

रेलवे अभियंता ने शादी का झांसा देकर एयर होस्टेस से किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

5 मार्च 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

राफेल विमान पर मायावती ने पीएम से कहा, देश की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ क्यों

4 मार्च 2019

bride
Lucknow

बाराबंकी : बारातियों को नशे में धुत देख दुल्हन का चढ़ा पारा, किया शादी से इन्कार

4 मार्च 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा के लोग गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर गठबंधन को बनाएं कामयाब : मायावती

4 मार्च 2019

doctor
Lucknow

बार-बार पेशाब आए और बच्चे का वजन न बढ़े हो जाएं सतर्क

5 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.