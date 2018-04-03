शहर चुनें

लखनऊ में जहरीली गैस के रिसाव से हड़कंप, अब तक 14 लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 08:49 PM IST
हादसे के शिकार ट्रॉमा में इलाज के दौरान।
हादसे के शिकार ट्रॉमा में इलाज के दौरान। - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ के हुसैनाबाद इलाके में जहरीली गैस के लीक होने और उसकी जद में आने से कई की हालत गंभीर हो जाने से हंगामा मच गया।
मामले की जानकारी पर प्रशासन सक्रिय हुआ और अब तक 14 लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया है।

हादसा, वेल्डिंग मशीन की गैस लीक होने से हुआ है। घटना से हड़कंप मच गया।
