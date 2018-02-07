अपना शहर चुनें

अंडर- 19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप टीम के यूपी के सितारों को सम्मानित करेगी योगी सरकार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:49 AM IST
players of under 19 cricket world cup from uttar pradesh to be honoured.
अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप जीतने वाली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के यूपी के तीन सितारों शिवा सिंह, शिवम मावी और आर्यन जुयाल को यूपी सरकार ने सम्मानित करने का एलान किया है।

खेलमंत्री एवं पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेटर चेतन चौहान ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ तीनों क्रिकेटरों को जल्द ही सम्मानित करेंगे। जल्द ही पुरस्कार की राशि तय कर सम्मान की तारीख भी घोषित कर दी जाएगी।

चेतन चौहान ने कहा कि जूनियर क्रिकेटरों की सफलता को दरकिनार नहीं किया जा सकता। खासकर शिवा व मावी ने देश को चैंपियन बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई।

शिवम मावी (आईपीएल में केकेआर से खेलेंगे।)- तेज गेंदबाज- नोएडा
मैच--विकेट--सर्वश्रेष्ठ--औसत
6--9--3/45--18.88

शिवा सिंह - स्पिनर (मुरादाबाद)
मैच --विकेट--सर्वश्रेष्ठ--औसत
6--4-- 2/20--33.00

आर्यन जुयाल- विकेटकीपर (उत्तराखंड के हैं। यूपी के लिए खेलते हैं।)
मैच--कुल रन--सर्वश्रेष्ठ

RELATED

2--8--नाबाद 8
uttar pradesh news yogi adityanath

