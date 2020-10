राज्यसभा चुनावों में सपा को हराने के लिए भाजपा का साथ देना पड़े तो हम वो भी करेंगे: मायावती

I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day-1 of our coalition SP Chief kept telling S C Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case: BSP Chief Mayawati https://t.co/YUUfiljUMN pic.twitter.com/WrTmNql0NP