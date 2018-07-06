शहर चुनें

यूपी में 15 जुलाई से प्लास्टिक बैन, सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 01:11 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य में 50 माइक्रॉन से ज्यादा की पॉलीथीन के प्रयोग पर रोक लगाने का आदेश शुक्रवार को जारी कर दिया। यह आदेश 15 जुलाई से लागू होगा। गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने महाराष्ट्र की तर्ज पर प्रदेश में भी पॉलीथीन के प्रयोग पर प्रतिबंध लागने का निर्देश जारी किया था। आज मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में पर्यावरण विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई मीटिंग में इस पर फैसला लिया गया।  
 
