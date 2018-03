मंत्री ने योगी सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, कहा- 325 सीट के नशे में पागल होकर घूम रहे हैं

Yes we are part of the Govt and of NDA but BJP is not following coalition dharma, I have been expressing my concerns, lekin ye log 325 seats ke nashe mein pagal ho kar ghoom rahe hain: OP Rajbhar,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and UP Minister pic.twitter.com/ULkDtifo3z

Mr.Rajbhar is our minister and our ally, if he has some issues he should put them in front of the cabinet and not in public. You can't be a part of Govt and criticize it too like this, doesn't work both ways: Siddharth Nath Singh,UP Minister pic.twitter.com/qxYPHQx44d