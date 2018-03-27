शहर चुनें

आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे से शुरू हुआ लखनऊ से दिल्ली के बीच बसों का संचालन, समय व पैसे की बचत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 03:19 PM IST
चारबाग एवं आनंद विहार डिपो की चार एवं आगरा की दो नॉन स्टाप एसी बसों से आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर मंगलवार से बसों का संचालन शुरू हो गया। सहायक क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक विवेकानंद तिवारी ने बताया कि रात 8 एवं 10 बजे आनंद विहार दिल्ली से सुपर स्कैनिया नॉन स्टाप बस का संचालन शुरू किया गया है।
523 किमी. की दूरी का एक यात्री का किराया 1334 रुपये है, जो वाया कानपुर होकर 1418 रुपये था। इससे किराये में 84 रुपये और समय में एक घंटे की बचत के साथ दिल्ली का सफर पूरा होगा।

इसी प्रकार चारबाग से रात 11 एवं आगरा से रात 11:50 बजे स्कैनिया नॉन स्टाप बस चलेगी। अब एक यात्री को 351 किमी की दूरी का किराया 898 देना होगा जो वाया कानपुर का 968 रुपये था। आगरा जाने वाले एक यात्री के 70 रुपये बचेंगे।

