CAA: परिवर्तन चौक पर हिंसा में 24 आरोपियों से 69.65 लाख रुपये की होगी वसूली, नोटिस जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 07:50 PM IST
लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य। (फाइल फोटो)
लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
राजधानी लखनऊ के परिवर्तन चौक पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने के मामले में 24 उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ 69.65 लाख रुपये की वसूली का नोटिस जारी किया गया है। यह नोटिस एडीएम पूर्वी की तरफ से जारी किया गया है।
बता दें कि सीएए कानून के खिलाफ 19 दिसंबर को लखनऊ में जबरदस्त हिंसा हुई थी। इस दौरान उपद्रवियों ने सार्वजनिक संपित्त को जमकर नुकसान पहुंचाया था।
लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून: मदेयगंज चौकी में आग लगाने वाले पीएफआई के तीन कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

31 जनवरी 2020

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

मौलवीगंज में प्रदर्शन के दौरान तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Lucknow

लखनऊ में शांति, मौलवीगंज में बिगड़ा माहौल, छिटपुट प्रदर्शन पथराव के बाद पुलिस ने काबू किए हालात

21 दिसंबर 2019

इमामबाड़े के पास अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश अवस्थी व डीजीपी ओपी सिंह ने किया दौरा।
Lucknow

तो क्या बांग्लादेशी थे लखनऊ में हिंसा फैलाने वाले, पुलिस को उपद्रवियों के मोबाइल से मिला सुराग

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों का प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

उपद्रवियों से निपटने के नहीं थे इंतजाम, पुलिस की फायर पॉवर ने दिया धोखा, टियर गैस से खुद हुए बेहाल

20 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

उन्नाव हादसा: वैन में फंसे लोगों को चीखने तक का मौका न मिला, भयावह नजारा देख सिहर उठे लोग

17 फरवरी 2020

parivartan chowk parivartan chowk lucknow caa nrc citizenship amendment act national register of citizenship
बाबूलाल मरांडी का 14 साल का 'वनवास' खत्म, अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में हुए भाजपा में शामिल

झारखंड के पहले मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल मरांडी 14 साल का 'वनवास' खत्म कर 'घर वापसी' करते हुए भाजपा में शामिल हो गए।

17 फरवरी 2020

5 बजे बुलेटिन 5:38

निर्भया मामले में चारों दोषियों को होगी 3 मार्च को फांसी समेत बड़ी खबरें

17 फरवरी 2020

जामिया हिंसा 3:10

जामिया हिंसा के वायरल वीडियोज का क्या है सच, मामले में राजनीति तेज

17 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

वो ऐतिहासिक क्रिकेट मैदान, जहां खेले गए सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट मैच

17 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट 9:30

शाहीन बाग को लेकर SC ने सुझाया बातचीत का रास्ता, कहा, सरकार करे प्रदर्शनकारियों से बातचीत

17 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया सुनवाई 2:04

निर्भया केस: 3 मार्च को दोषियों को होगी फांसी, उससे पहले गुनहगारों के पास अब बचे 2 विकल्प

17 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

स्थायी कमीशन से महिला सैनिकों को कितना होगा फायदा

17 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनिवास गौड़़ा 1:09

कंबाला रेसर श्रीनिवास गौड़ा का सरकार को ट्रायल देने से इनकार, बोल्ट से की जा रही थी तुलना

17 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:29

चीन के कोरोना वायरस पर भारत की बड़ी जीत, केरल में सभी 3 मरीजों की अस्पताल से छुट्टी

17 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव का मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर तंज, 'बदला बाबा' अब क्या करेंगे

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट द्वारा नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान हुई हिंसा में सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने पर इसकी भरपाई के लिए जारी की गई नोटिस पर अगले आदेश तक रोक लगा दी गई है।

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के पीएसओ की 15 साल की बेटी ने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी

17 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस कमिश्नर लखनऊ सुजीत पांडेय।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में दो इंस्पेक्टरों को लाइन हाजिर करने के साथ ही छह निरीक्षकों के तबादले

17 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सपाइयों ने सदन में उठाया अखिलेश यादव की सुरक्षा का मुद्दा, कहा- भाजपाइयों से जान का खतरा

17 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

हम जाति व धर्म के आधार पर भेदभाव किए बिना कर रहे काम, यही रामराज्य: मुख्यमंत्री योगी

17 फरवरी 2020

केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन
Lucknow

केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन लखनऊ संभाग द्वारा आयोजित किया गया प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार समारोह

17 फरवरी 2020

सांसद मेनका गांधी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता बच्ची से मिलने पहुंचीं
Lucknow

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से मिलीं सांसद मेनका गांधी, अन्य आरोपियों को भी जल्द पकड़ने के दिए निर्देश

17 फरवरी 2020

यूपी बोर्ड
Lucknow

यूपी बोर्डः प्रवेश पत्र के साथ रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड भी ले जाना होगा अनिवार्य

17 फरवरी 2020

अयोध्या में प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू।
Lucknow

अयोध्या दुष्कर्म कांड: कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- नहीं संभल रही कानून व्यवस्था तो मठ वापस जाएं योगी

17 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः सीरियल में अभिनय का झांसा देकर हजारों रुपये ऐंठे, केस दर्ज

17 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

सीएम योगी ने तय किया सरकार के काम का एजेंडा, पूरे होंगे श्रम सुधार, बढ़ेगी जीएसटी वसूली

17 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपीः संपत्तियों की रजिस्ट्री पर अब सभी को देना होगा समान पंजीयन शुल्क, नई दर प्रभावी

14 फरवरी 2020

प्रेम नारायण पाण्डेय
Lucknow

गोंडा: भाजपा विधायक से मांगी 10 लाख रुपये की रंगदारी, हिरासत में लिया गया युवक

16 फरवरी 2020

Flight
Bareilly

अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजियाबाद, बरेली समेत पांच शहरों की हवाई यात्रा शुरू

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद : साढ़े चार साल की बच्ची से टॉफी दिलाने के बहाने 15 वर्षीय किशोर ने किया दुष्कर्म

16 फरवरी 2020

सड़क निर्माण (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

भ्रष्टाचार पर वार: 'हवा' में 300 सड़कें बनाने वाला पीडब्ल्यूडी का इंजीनियर बर्खास्त

15 फरवरी 2020

