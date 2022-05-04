थाने में रेप पीड़िता का रेप: मानवाधिकार आयोग ने यूपी सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, चार सप्ताह में मांगा जवाब

ललितपुर के एक थाने में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना ने पूरे देश को हिला दिया है। मामले में राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार, प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव व पुलिस महानिदेशक को नोटिस जारी कर चार सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है।
NHRC issues notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and sought a report within 4-weeks pertaining to media report of a rape of 13 years old girl by the in-charge of police station in Lalitpur district pic.twitter.com/80Jao2GQXT— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2022
