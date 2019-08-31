शहर चुनें

बेटे की मौत का सदमा बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकी मां, एक साथ निकला दोनों का जनाजा, नम हुईं लोगों की आंखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रावस्ती, Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 02:04 PM IST
गमजदा लोग
गमजदा लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
श्रावस्ती के भिनगा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के भंगहा बाजार निवासी एक युवक गुरुवार की रात खाना खाकर लेटा था। इसके बाद उसे पेट दर्द की शिकायत हुई। जानकारी होने के बाद जब तक परिवारीजन युवक को अस्पताल ले जाते, तब तक उसकी मौत हो गई। अचानक हुई बेटे की मौत के सदमे को मां बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकी और कुछ ही देर बाद उनकी भी मौत हो गई।
 
