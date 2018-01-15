'Har har Modi, ghar ghar modi' wale Narendra Modi ji is baar Gujarat mein beghar hote hote bache: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/CqnGUzSEAU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018
Azaadi ke baad se Congress aur ab BJP ne har varg ko nuksaan pahunchaya hai. Aaj har rajya mein sampradayak aur jaatiwadi mahaul banaya ja raha hai: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/kQ5AvbKWoK— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2018
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में सुरक्षबलों ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया है। आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की सूचना पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस, सेना और सीएपीएफ ने संयुक्त अभियान चलाया।
15 जनवरी 2018
