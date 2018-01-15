Download App
हर हर मोदी, घर घर मोदी वाले इस बार गुजरात में बेघर होते-होते बचे: मायावती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 11:49 AM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती - फोटो : amar ujala
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने अपने 62वें जन्मदिन पर मीडिया को सम्बोधित करते हुए भाजपा व कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने भाजपा व केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि अपनी रैलियों में हर हर मोदी, घर घर मोदी का नारा लगावाने वाले नरेंद्र मोदी इस बार गुजरात में बेघर होते-होते बचे।
 


उन्होंने भाजपा व कांग्रेस पर बसपा को खत्म करने की कोशिश करने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि ये दोनों पार्टियां बाबा साहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर का नाम हर कार्यक्रम में लेकर दलितों की हितैषी बनने की कोशिश करती हैं। जबकि इनके समय में ही दलितों का शोषण हुआ है।

उन्होंने कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में बाबा साहेब को भारत रत्न न देने का भी सवाल उठाया। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कांग्रेस बाबा साहेब का इतना ही सम्मान करती है तो वो बताएं कि देश के प्रथम कानून मंत्री के पद से उन्हें आखिर किसलिए इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।

मायावती ने बाबा साहेब को कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा भारत रत्न न दिए जाने का भी मुद्दा उठाया।
 


मायावती ने भाजपा-कांग्रेस पर हर वर्ग को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि आज हर राज्य में सांप्रदायिक और जातिवादी माहौल बनाया जा रहा है।
uttar pradesh news up news in hindi mayawati press conference mayawati

