बलिया में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने पर बोलीं मायावती- सख्त कार्रवाई करे सरकार

यूपी के बलिया जिले के सरकारी स्कूल में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने की खबर अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय। बीएसपी की माँग है कि ऐसे घिनौने जातिवादी भेदभाव के दोषियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि दूसरों को इससे सबक मिले व इसकी पुनरावृति न हो।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 29, 2019
Ballia: Some students at a primary school in Rampur bring plates from their home for mid-day meals & eat separately from SC/ST & Dalit students; a student says, "anyone can eat in the plates available in schools, so we bring separate plates from home" pic.twitter.com/MSNotk7V33— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2019
28 अगस्त 2019