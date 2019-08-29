शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   mayawati appeals government to take strict action against in ballia dalit student case

बलिया में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने पर बोलीं मायावती- सख्त कार्रवाई करे सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 11:54 AM IST
मायावती
मायावती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बलिया में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने पर मायावती ने सरकार से सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। 
विज्ञापन
मायावती ने कहा कि यूपी के बलिया जिले के सरकारी स्कूल में दलित छात्रों को अलग बैठाकर भोजन कराने की खबर अति-दुःखद व अति-निन्दनीय है। बीएसपी की मांग है कि ऐसे घिनौने जातिवादी भेदभाव के दोषियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार तुरंत सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे ताकि दूसरों को इससे सबक मिले व इसकी पुनरावृति न हो।
 
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

ये था मामला
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्लाईवुड फैक्टरी में लगी आग
Lucknow

लखनऊः प्लाईवुड फैक्टरी में भीषण आग, जान बचाकर भागे मजदूर, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद पाया काबू

29 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट का शुभारंभ, बच्चों ने दिखाया ताइक्वांडो का कौशल

29 अगस्त 2019

atul maheshwari scholarship
Lucknow

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा-2019 : 31 अगस्त है अंतिम तिथि, जल्द करें आवेदन

29 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश को मिल सकते हैं 10 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज, योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दी ये जानकारी

29 अगस्त 2019

UPSSSC
Lucknow

यूपीएसएसएससी में 672 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी, ये रही पूरी जानकारी

29 अगस्त 2019

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा: 50 ट्रेनें प्रभावित, 4500 यात्रियों को निरस्त कराने पड़े रिजर्वेशन

29 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
lucknow news bsp supremo mayawati balila dalit student case bjp government in up yogi government strict action
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बांदा में श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Kanpur

बांदाः श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में एक देश-एक चुनाव व्यवस्था पर विचार

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सरकार ने ‘घातक’ ड्रोन से निपटने के लिए समिति बनाई, एक महीने में गृह मंत्रालय को सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Internet User
Jammu

जम्मू के पांच जिलों में मोबाइल सेवा शुरू, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद से थी बंद

29 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
India News

प्राइवेट पार्ट में 20 लाख रुपये छिपाकर बैंकॉक जा रही थी अफ्रीकी महिला, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर पकड़ी गई

29 अगस्त 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

75 दिन का लेखा-जोखा: सरकार ने पहले ही सत्र में पास कराए रिकॉर्ड 38 बिल

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: राजेंद्र नगर में एक यूनिट पर आठ के बजाय बना दिए 20 फ्लैट, तीन सुपरवाइजर निलंबित

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फर्जी पत्रकार चंदन राय और भाई पर धोखाधड़ी के चार और मामले दर्ज

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ओडिशा: मुठभेड़ में शीर्ष माओवादी नेता मारा गया, एक जवान शहीद

29 अगस्त 2019

साक्षी चोपड़ा और रामांनद सागर
Bollywood

काफी बोल्ड है रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती साक्षी चोपड़ा, शाहरुख खान के बेटे से है ये कनेक्शन

28 अगस्त 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होते ही सलमान ने इंस्टा पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लिखा-'now chilling'

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Bahraich

उत्तर प्रदेश को मिले सात नए मेडिकल कॉलेज, सीएम योगी ने वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए किया उद्घाटन

प्रदेश को मिलेंगे सात नए मेडिकल कॉलेज, मुख्यमंत्री योगी करेंगे उद्घाटन

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
मायावती फिर चुनी गईं बसपा की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष
Lucknow

मायावती फिर बनीं बसपा की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, उपचुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशियों का किया एलान

28 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने नियुक्त किए जिलों के प्रभारी मंत्री, जानें- किसे मिली कहां की जिम्मेदारी

28 अगस्त 2019

मामले की जानकारी देते एसएसपी कलानिधि नैथानी।
Lucknow

कैब चालक हत्याकांड में दो व्यापारी समेत पांच गिरफ्तार, कार लूट के इरादे से अंजाम दी थी वारदात

28 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

विपक्षी नेताओं के कश्मीर दौरे पर मायावती ने दी नसीहत, कहा- अंबेडकर भी 370 के पक्षधर नहीं थे

26 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, मायावती, प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

यूपी में महिलाओं पर हो रहे अपराधों को लेकर चढ़ा प्रियंका व मायावती का पारा, सरकार को सुनाया

28 अगस्त 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश के नवनियुक्त वित्तमंत्री सुरेश खन्ना
Lucknow

यूपी के नए वित्तमंत्री सुरेश खन्ना ने बताया, आखिर कैसे पांच साल में चार गुना बढ़ेगी यूपी की अर्थव्यवस्था

28 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कार्यक्रम में खलल डालने पर ग्रामीणों ने दो दरोगा को दौड़ाकर पीटा, बिल्ला व वर्दी नोची, मुकदमा दर्ज

28 अगस्त 2019

Sarkari Exam Tet 2019 examination to be held in October
Lucknow

टीईटी परीक्षा अक्टूबर में, 69,000 शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा अगले वर्ष तक

26 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

पाकिस्तान में पसंद की जाती है राहुल गांधी की भाषा, उनकी मानसिकता विभाजनकारी: स्मृति ईरानी

28 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

मंत्रियों पर सख्त पीएम मोदी, कहा मंत्रालयों में रिश्तेदारों की ना करें भर्ती

पीएम मोदी ने बुधवार को मंत्रीपरिषद की बैठक में अपने मंत्रियों को कई हिदायतें दीं। पीएम ने साफ कहा कि मंत्री मंत्रालयों में अपने रिश्तेदारों की नियुक्तियां ना करें। साथ ही उन्हें वक्त का पाबंद रहने को भी कहा है।

29 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली सीसीटीवी 2:03

दिल्ली के पांडवनगर में छिना महिला से पर्स, केजरीवाल सरकार के लगाए सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ वीडियो

29 अगस्त 2019

केबीसी 3:07

कभी मरा समझकर कूड़े में फेंक दी गई दिव्यांग नूपुर चौहान ने KBC में आकर पूरा किया सपना

28 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:02

नेशनल अवार्ड को लेकर कैमरे पर ये बोले विकी कौशल, पछताओगे की पार्टी में याद किया 90’s का जमाना

28 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:24

देखिए, मिशन पानी पर अमिताभ बच्चन बोल गए क्या ऐसा कि चेहरा ताकते रहे नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री

28 अगस्त 2019

Related

बेसिक शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी
Lucknow

बीएसए की तैनाती में पिक एंड चूज की नीति खत्म, सीएम चार सितंबर को लॉन्च करेंगे प्रेरणा एप

28 अगस्त 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

आखिर कब तक ये देश गांधी परिवार के पाप सहता रहेगा: रायबरेली में गरजे मुख्यमंत्री योगी

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बेसिक शिक्षा की तबादला नीति में होगा बदलाव, पुरुष तीन व महिलाएं एक साल में करा सकेंगी ट्रांसफर

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

स्मार्टफोन के इस्तेमाल से सूख रहा आंखों का पानी, विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों ने बताए ड्राई आई सिंड्रोम के खतरे

26 अगस्त 2019

रायबरेली दौरे पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

कांग्रेस को चुभ रही अमेठी में राहुल गांधी की हार, पदाधिकारियों ने प्रियंका के सामने खोली पार्टी की पोल

27 अगस्त 2019

कार्यक्रम में प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

रेल कोच फैक्ट्री के निगमीकरण के खिलाफ संसद से सड़क तक करेंगे सघर्ष: प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

27 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited