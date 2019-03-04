शहर चुनें

महाशिवरात्रि पर नागों को दूध पिलाकर लोगों ने कमाया पुण्य, देखें रोमांचित कर देने वाले ये वीडियो

lucknow, uttar pradesh, india Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 02:36 PM IST
mahashivratri celebration in uttar pradesh.
ख़बर सुनें
महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर श्रद्घालुओं ने शिव मंदिरों में जलाभिषेक व दुग्धाभिषेक कर भगवान भोलेनाथ की आराधना की। पूजन के लिए मंदिरों में सुबह से ही कतार लगी रही। लोग पूजा की थाली लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते रहे।
इस मौके पर लोगों ने भगवान शिव के आभूषण माने जाने वाले नागों को दुग्धपान करवाकर पुण्य कमाया।

महाशिवरात्रि पर देखें, रोमांचित कर देने वाले ये वीडियो:



मंदिरों के बाहर सपेरों के पास लगी भीड़



