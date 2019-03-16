शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Danish Ali JDS General Secretary joins Bahujan Samaj Party.

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब जेडीएस को लगा झटका, बसपा में शामिल हुए दानिश अली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 01:13 PM IST
बसपा में शामिल हुए जेडीएस नेता दानिश अली
बसपा में शामिल हुए जेडीएस नेता दानिश अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला/ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अभी तक जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के महासचिव रहे दानिश अली शनिवार को बसपा में शामिल हो गए। उन्हें पार्टी महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई।
विज्ञापन
  दानिश अली ने कहा कि यूपी की जेडी (एस) का आधार नहीं है। मैंने प्रदेश में कांग्रेस व जेडी (एस) गठबंधन के लिए काफी कोशिश की लेकिन असफल रहा।

 
उन्होंने कहा कि आज देश का संविधान खतरे में है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि मजबूत नेताओं के साथ मिलकर भाजपा का सामना किया जाए। बसपा में मायावती मुझे जो भी जिम्मेदारियां देंगी। मैं उन्हें पूरा करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं बसपा में एच डी देवेगौड़ा का आशीर्वाद और अनुमति लेकर आया हूं। 
 

Recommended

Bollywood

'ओरु अदार लव' के डायरेक्टर पर भड़कीं प्रिया प्रकाश, कहा- सच बोली तो कईं फंस जाएंगे

16 मार्च 2019

Priya Prakash, Omar lulu
Priya Prakash Varrier
omar lulu
Priya Prakash Varrier
Bollywood

'ओरु अदार लव' के डायरेक्टर पर भड़कीं प्रिया प्रकाश, कहा- सच बोली तो कईं फंस जाएंगे

16 मार्च 2019

Fashion street

1500 रुपए की ड्रेस पहन तैमूर के एनुअल फंक्शन में पहुंची करीना, सैफ का नजर आया नवाबी अंदाज

16 मार्च 2019

kareena kapoor khan
kareena kapoor khan
saif ali khan
kareena kapoor khan
Fashion street

1500 रुपए की ड्रेस पहन तैमूर के एनुअल फंक्शन में पहुंची करीना, सैफ का नजर आया नवाबी अंदाज

16 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

कौन हैं वो तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर, जिन्हें शेन वॉर्न करते हैं बेहद पसंद?

16 मार्च 2019

शेन वॉर्न
शेन वॉर्न
कुलदीप यादव
राशिद खान
Cricket News

कौन हैं वो तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर, जिन्हें शेन वॉर्न करते हैं बेहद पसंद?

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

पंजाब के सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह का एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू, सिद्धू और राष्ट्रवाद पर बोले

16 मार्च 2019

आतंकी मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंकी मसूद अजहर ने लेख में कहा- एयर स्ट्राइक से कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ, पीएम मोदी को दी चुनौती

16 मार्च 2019

Tarot weekly horoscope
Tarot

Tarot weekly guidance : टैरो कार्ड से जानें कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए यह सप्ताह

15 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
janata dal secular lok sabha elections 2019 election danish ali
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुलायम सिंह यादव व मायावती।
Lucknow

मायावती से मैनपुरी में प्रचार करवाने के प्लान से मुलायम नाराज, 19 अप्रैल को होनी है रैली

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती द्वारा मैनपुरी में प्रचार करवाए जाने के प्लान से सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव नाराज हैं। 19 अप्रैल को मायावती का मैनपुरी में रैली का कार्यक्रम है।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
Lucknow

भाजपा का पहले व दूसरे चरण की 16 सीटों पर मंथन पूरा, हर सीट पर बनाए तीन-तीन नामों के पैनल

16 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

शादी करने के सिर्फ चार घंटे बाद ही हो गया तलाक, ये थी असली वजह

16 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

कांग्रेस से बढ़ी तल्खी, अमेठी-रायबरेली से उम्मीदवार उतार सकते हैं अखिलेश-मायावती

14 मार्च 2019

प्रधान सचिव नृपेंद्र मिश्र व उनके पुत्र साकेत मिश्र।
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के प्रधान सचिव नृपेंद्र मिश्र के पुत्र श्रावस्ती से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव, टिकट मिलना तय

14 मार्च 2019

साक्षी महाराज
Lucknow

टिकट कटने के डर से साक्षी महाराज ने लिखी धमकी भरी चिट्ठी, उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाया तो...

12 मार्च 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती नगीना से नहीं लड़ेंगी चुनाव, मनपसंद सीट न मिलने से सीमा ने भी किया इंकार

13 मार्च 2019

driving licence
Lucknow

नई व्यवस्था : अब देशभर में कहीं से भी ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का नवीनीकरण कराया जा सकेगा

15 मार्च 2019

डॉलर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Lucknow

तीन करोड़ रुपये की विदेशी करेंसी समेत तीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 11 किलो सोना भी पकड़ा

15 मार्च 2019

intercity express cancelled till 19 march
Lucknow

इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस समेत ये 10 ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई ट्रेनों के रूट में बदलाव

15 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

एक साथ 11 रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे ‘बुआ और बबुआ’, इन सीटों पर करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार

चुनाव  में रैलियों के लिए सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश और बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती मंच साझा करेंगे। दोनों नेता एक साथ 11 रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

16 मार्च 2019

लखनऊ 1:17

यूपी में नहीं थम रहा अपराध, ऑटो चालक ने युवती से की छेड़छाड़

15 मार्च 2019

योगी इंटरव्यू 9:11

जानिए राजमहल में एक योगी के कैसे रहे दो साल

8 मार्च 2019

कोरिया 4:51

अयोध्या पहुंचा कोरिया का दल, भव्य तरीके से हुआ स्वागत

7 मार्च 2019

सीएम योगी 0:52

बीजेपी सांसद और विधायक के झगड़े पर पहली बार बोले CM योगी

7 मार्च 2019

Related

Man shoots his beloved and self in bachhravan in Raebareli.
Lucknow

दूसरे के गले में वरमाला डाल रही प्रेमिका को गोली मारने के बाद प्रेमी ने खुद को भी किया शूट, दोनों की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती और अजित सिंह
Lucknow

अखिलेश, माया व अजित की होंगी 11 साझा रैलियां, 7 अप्रैल को देवबंद से शुरुआत

16 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू होने के कुछ घंटे पहले ही योगी सरकार ने आयोगों के अध्यक्ष व सदस्य किए घोषित

10 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस हाईकमान ने यूपी के 16 नेताओं को उतारा मैदान में

13 मार्च 2019

Mayawati close Officer Netram Seize 300 million investment documents
Lucknow

मायावती के करीबी नेतराम के 300 करोड़ निवेश के दस्तावेज जब्त, काली कमाई से बनाई छह संपत्तियां

14 मार्च 2019

बोर्ड में लगातार बढ़ रही है शिकायतें
Lucknow

तबादले से क्षुब्ध जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी ने दिया इस्तीफा, भ्रष्टाचार से भी थे परेशान

14 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.