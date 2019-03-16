दानिश अली ने कहा कि यूपी की जेडी (एस) का आधार नहीं है। मैंने प्रदेश में कांग्रेस व जेडी (एस) गठबंधन के लिए काफी कोशिश की लेकिन असफल रहा।
Lucknow: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). pic.twitter.com/tsvqqlofU6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019
Danish Ali: JD(S) doesn't have a large orga structure in UP. Despite all my efforts I could not have raised it in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with a strong leadership. pic.twitter.com/QBuuIW7pih— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019
Danish Ali: I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was upto HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings & permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji assigns me. https://t.co/X7xBtRZv04— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती द्वारा मैनपुरी में प्रचार करवाए जाने के प्लान से सपा संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव नाराज हैं। 19 अप्रैल को मायावती का मैनपुरी में रैली का कार्यक्रम है।
16 मार्च 2019