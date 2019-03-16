{"_id":"5c8ca908bdec2214065a50a4","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-danish-ali-jds-general-secretary-joins-bahujan-samaj-party","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0947\u0921\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0936 \u0905\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अभी तक जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के महासचिव रहे दानिश अली शनिवार को बसपा में शामिल हो गए। उन्हें पार्टी महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई।



दानिश अली ने कहा कि यूपी की जेडी (एस) का आधार नहीं है। मैंने प्रदेश में कांग्रेस व जेडी (एस) गठबंधन के लिए काफी कोशिश की लेकिन असफल रहा।





उन्होंने कहा कि आज देश का संविधान खतरे में है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि मजबूत नेताओं के साथ मिलकर भाजपा का सामना किया जाए। बसपा में मायावती मुझे जो भी जिम्मेदारियां देंगी। मैं उन्हें पूरा करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं बसपा में एच डी देवेगौड़ा का आशीर्वाद और अनुमति लेकर आया हूं।





विज्ञापन

Lucknow: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). pic.twitter.com/tsvqqlofU6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

Danish Ali: JD(S) doesn't have a large orga structure in UP. Despite all my efforts I could not have raised it in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with a strong leadership. pic.twitter.com/QBuuIW7pih — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

Danish Ali: I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was upto HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings & permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji assigns me. https://t.co/X7xBtRZv04 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

अभी तक जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के महासचिव रहे दानिश अली शनिवार को बसपा में शामिल हो गए। उन्हें पार्टी महासचिव सतीश चंद्र मिश्रा ने पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई।दानिश अली ने कहा कि यूपी की जेडी (एस) का आधार नहीं है। मैंने प्रदेश में कांग्रेस व जेडी (एस) गठबंधन के लिए काफी कोशिश की लेकिन असफल रहा।उन्होंने कहा कि आज देश का संविधान खतरे में है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि मजबूत नेताओं के साथ मिलकर भाजपा का सामना किया जाए। बसपा में मायावती मुझे जो भी जिम्मेदारियां देंगी। मैं उन्हें पूरा करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं बसपा में एच डी देवेगौड़ा का आशीर्वाद और अनुमति लेकर आया हूं।