विपक्ष पर लगातार आरोप लगाना भाजपा की हताशा का प्रतीक: सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 12:47 PM IST
सपा नेताओं के साथ अखिलेश यादव।
सपा नेताओं के साथ अखिलेश यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने ट्वीट कर भाजपा पर तंज कसा है कि क्या भाजपा को आगामी चुनाव में आने वाले नतीजों की खूफिया रिपोर्ट मिल गई है...? शायद तभी उनमें इतनी बेचैनी दिखाई दे रही है।
उन्होंने भाजपा से इस्तीफा देकर सपा में शामिल होने वाले हरदोई से सांसद अंशुल वर्मा की तस्वीर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि आज भाजपा को हर गांव, शहर व पार्टी के अंदर विरोध का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्ष का भाजपा पर लगातार आरोप लगाना उनकी हताशा का प्रतीक है।


