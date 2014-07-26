शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   kargil vijay diwas

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर आयोजन

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 04:38 PM IST
kargil vijay diwas
ख़बर सुनें
कार्यक्रम- कारगिल विजय दिवस पर श्रद्धांजलि
स्थान- कारगिल स्मृति वाटिका
समय- सुबह 11 बजे
तारीख- 26 जुलाई


aaj ka agenda today in city

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

UGC NET 2018 cbse released the answer key know how to check
Career Plus

UGC NET 2018: आंसर की जारी, 27 जुलाई तक दर्ज करा सकते हैं शिकायत

24 जुलाई 2018

हिना खान
Television

हिना खान के सामने प्रियांक ने एयरहोस्टेस को छेड़ा, VIDEO हुआ वायरल तो यूजर्स ने लताड़ा

24 जुलाई 2018

kangana ranaut manikarnika teaser release with akshay kumar gold
Bollywood

ऋतिक को टक्कर देने के लिए कंगना ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, साथ देंगे अक्षय कुमार

24 जुलाई 2018

कृष्णा
Bollywood

VIDEO: लंदन में 'बलम पिचकारी' गाकर इस भारतीय बच्चे ने मचाया तहलका, स्टेज पर आकर नाचने लगे जज

24 जुलाई 2018

bigg boss 12 on air from 16th september 2018
Television

इंतजार खत्म, इस दिन से शुरू होने जा रहा है 'बिग बॉस 12', शो के कॉन्सेप्ट में भी बदलाव

24 जुलाई 2018

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi
Bollywood

अंगद बेदी का नाम सुनते ही बौखला उठी थीं एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड, अब मिला मुहंतोड़ जवाब

24 जुलाई 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

26 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी करने पर पहली बार बोले मिलिंद सोमन, कहा- 'पहले से पता था लेकिन...'

24 जुलाई 2018

itching in hair
Home Remedies

बारिश के मौसम में सिर में होने वाली खुजली से हैं परेशान, तो ये घरेलू नुस्खे आएंगे आपके काम

24 जुलाई 2018

lunar
Religion

3 घंटे 55 मिनट का होगा 27 जुलाई का चंद्रगहण, इन चीजों का करें दान, सारे कष्ट हो जाएंगे दूर

24 जुलाई 2018

abhishek bachchan reaction on news about fight with aishwarya rai
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय से अनबन की खबर पर जमकर भड़के अभिषेक बच्चन, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

24 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

गिरफ्तार आतंकी
Delhi NCR

15 अगस्त पर देश को दहलाने की साजिश नाकाम, नोएडा से गिरफ्तार हुए जमात-उल-मुजाहिद्दीन के 2 आतंकी

ग्रेटर नोएडा के सूरजपुर के यामाहा तिराहे से मंगलवार सुबह 2 बांग्लादेशी आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। स्वतंत्रता दिवस से 20 दिन पहले पकड़े गए ये आतंकी बड़ी साजिश का हिस्सा हो सकते हैं।

24 जुलाई 2018

pgts will not teach student of six to ninth class in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में छठी से आठवीं कक्षा तक नहीं पढ़ाएंगे पीजीटी

24 जुलाई 2018

लव जिहाद में पिटाई
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः कोर्ट में शादी करने पहुंचा प्रेमी जोड़ा, लव जिहाद के नाम पर भीड़ ने जमकर पीटा

24 जुलाई 2018

प्ले ग्रुप संचालिका भावना बैजल (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

ट्रक से कुचलकर प्ले ग्रुप संचालिका की मौत, हादसा देख कांप गई लोगों की रूह

24 जुलाई 2018

साध्वी से मसाज कराते मध्य प्रदेश के एक अधिकारी
Madhya Pradesh

दिल्ली के बाद अब मध्य प्रदेश के अधिकारियों की साध्वी से मसाज कराते हुए तस्वीरें वायरल

24 जुलाई 2018

prakash pant
Dehradun

कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर: मंत्रीजी बांट रहे थे लैपटॉप लेकिन विक्रेताओं ने लेने से मना कर दिया

24 जुलाई 2018

harish rawat
Dehradun

कांग्रेस में अजब-गजब सियासत, न तुम हारे, न हम जीते

24 जुलाई 2018

400 कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

एसएलआर के 400 कारतूसों के साथ युवक दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार, महाराष्ट्र में बड़ी हिंसा की थी साजिश

24 जुलाई 2018

बचाए गए युवक
Varanasi

मिर्जापुरः पिकनिक मनाने गए चार सैलानी जलप्रपात में फंसे, पुलिस ने देर रात सुरक्षित निकाला 

24 जुलाई 2018

14 वर्षीय आसिफ
Chandigarh

जेल से रिहा आसिफ नहीं जाना चाहता पाकिस्तान, कहा- भारत बहुत अच्छा, सरकार मुझे यहां रहने दें

24 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

जब घर में सो रहे थे BSP नेता, बदमाशों ने किया ये कांड

रायबरेली की ऊंचाहार कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव किसुनी में बसपा नेता के घर पर बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ कई राउंड फायरिंग की। बसपा नेता ने घर में छिपकर किसी तरह से अपनी जान बचाई। जिसके बाद मौके पर ग्रामीणों के जमा होने पर बदमाश वहां से फरार हो गए।

24 जुलाई 2018

लाश 2:03

पुलिस को हुआ शक तो लाश को चिता से निकाला, ये है पूरा मामला

24 जुलाई 2018

योगी 3:32

‘झप्पी’ पर योगी ने राहुल को कह दी ये बड़ी बात

21 जुलाई 2018

टॉप टेन 3:22

देखिए उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड की सभी बड़ी खबरें एक नजर में

20 जुलाई 2018

अखिलेश 1:30

अखिलेश यादव ने बोला बीजेपी पर हमला, स्मार्ट सिटी को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

20 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

gandhi jayanti
Lucknow

गांधी जयंती समारोह

27 सितंबर 2017

akhilesh yadav honors officers of polio campaign.
Lucknow

CM अखिलेश द्वारा अधिकारियों का सम्मान

22 सितंबर 2014

mushayra in book fair
Lucknow

पुस्तक मेले में मुशायरे का आयोजन

22 सितंबर 2014

plays in lucknow today
Lucknow

नाटक 'हनीमून' का मंचन

22 सितंबर 2014

program in memory of lacchu maharaj
Lucknow

लच्छू महाराज जी की याद में समारोह

1 सितंबर 2014

today in lucknow
Lucknow

विशेष छप्पन भोग का आयोजन

1 सितंबर 2014

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.