शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   jaya bachchan may be announced as SP candidate for rajya sabha

जया बच्चन हो सकती हैं सपा से राज्यसभा की उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 01:46 PM IST
jaya bachchan may be announced as SP candidate for rajya sabha
जया बच्चन - फोटो : amar ujala
समाजवादी पार्टी राज्यसभा सदस्य के लिए जया बच्चन को अपना उम्मीदवार चुन सकती है। सूत्रों के हवाले से ये खबर सामने आई है। हालांकि, इसकी अभी आधिकारिक पुष्टि पार्टी ने नहीं की है।
बता दें सपा से ही राज्यसभा की मौजूदा सदस्य जया बच्चन का कार्यकाल दो अप्रैल को पूरा हो रहा है।

वहीं, बसपा एक दिन पहले ही राज्यसभा की दसवीं सीट के लिए भीमराव अंबेडकर को अपना कैंडिडेट घोषित कर चुकी है।

वहीं, राज्यसभा सदस्य अमर सिंह ने एक बयान में कहा है कि समाजवादी पार्टी और उसकी नीतियों के लिए जया बच्चन हमेशा ही ईमानदार रही हैं। उन्होंने ये साबित कर दिया है कि वह नरेश अग्रवाल से कहीं ज्यादा बेहतर नेता हैं।



 

RELATED

samajwadi party jaya bacchan rajya sabha elections

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arbaaz Khan confirms Dabangg 3 shooting will begins in mid 2018
Bollywood

'टाइगर' के बाद फिर 'दबंग' बनेंगे सलमान, तीसरे पार्ट पर अरबाज ने कही बड़ी बात

7 मार्च 2018

anshula kapoor arrange dinner for janhvi kapoor 21st birthday
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर ने बेटी जाह्नवी को नहीं खलने दी मां की कमी, बर्थडे पर पूरे परिवार ने साथ में किया डिनर

7 मार्च 2018

Boney Kapoor will make documentary on Sridevi life
Bollywood

फिर बड़े परदे पर वापसी करेंगी श्रीदेवी, जान लीजिए बोनी कपूर कैसे करेंगे ये 'चमत्कार'

7 मार्च 2018

sanjay Dutt fan leave her all money for him after death
Bollywood

फैन की दीवानगी ने संजय दत्त को किया हैरान, अपनी सारी संपत्ति कर दी उनके नाम

7 मार्च 2018

Nyakim gatwech The model known as black Queen in the world
Weird Stories

PHOTO: काला रंग इस लड़की के लिए बना वरदान, जो देखता है नजरें नहीं हटा पाता

7 मार्च 2018

actress shammi funeral boman irani farah khan asha parekh reached
Bollywood

PHOTOS: एक्ट्रेस शम्मी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंचीं बॉलीवुड हस्तियां, नहीं नजर आया कोई बड़ा स्टार

7 मार्च 2018

dhadak actress janhvi kapoor bike ride with sridevi video viral
Bollywood

VIDEO:जब श्रीदेवी को बाइक पर बैठा सड़क पर निकल पड़ी थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, गार्ड्स ना होते तो...

7 मार्च 2018

sridevi daughter janhvi kapoor birthday pictures and video viral on social media
Bollywood

VIDEO: बर्थडे पर अपने गम को छिपाकर हंस पड़ीं जाह्नवी कपूर, सौतेली बहन हर कदम पर दे रहीं साथ

7 मार्च 2018

Know about Five places where indians are banned
Weird Stories

भारत के 5 ऐसे स्थान, जहां भारतीयों के जाने पर लगी है लगाम

7 मार्च 2018

know How Your Brain Change with time
World of Wonders

देखिए कैसे समय के साथ बदल रहा है आपका दिमाग, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

7 मार्च 2018

Most Read

PU will no longer recognise degrees of hindi vidyapeeth
Bihar

अब पटना विश्वविद्यालय नहीं देगा हिंदी विद्यापीठ की डिग्रियों को मान्यता

पटना विश्वविद्यालय ने इसी हफ्ते अपने अधिसूचना पत्र में कहा कि वह देवघर के हिंदी विद्यापीठ द्वारा दी गई डिग्रियों को नहीं देगा मान्यता।

7 मार्च 2018

jammu development authority seized hanuman temple in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः हनुमान मंदिर को सील करने पर गरमाया माहौल, जानें पूरा मामला

7 मार्च 2018

Governor Vohra says Education institutions should be freed from Army and CRPF
Jammu

शिक्षण संस्थानों को सेना और सीआरपीएफ के कब्जे से मुक्त कराया जाएः राज्यपाल वोहरा

7 मार्च 2018

debt on uttarakhand government
Dehradun

वेतन और भत्तों का बोझ उठाने के लिए कर्ज लेने में भाजपा और कांग्रेस ‘एक’

7 मार्च 2018

police get pressured on mayor yashpal rana arresting in roorkee
Dehradun

मेयर की गिरफ्तारी के बाद दो दिनों तक राजनीतिक दबाव झेलती रही पुलिस 

7 मार्च 2018

SP MLA supporters attacked in amethi.
Lucknow

सपा विधायक के समर्थकों पर धुंआधार फायरिंग, बाइक सवारों ने बरसाई गोलियां

7 मार्च 2018

polytechnic college will not open at dalash kullu
Shimla

यहां नहीं खुलेगा पालीटेक्निक कॉलेज, जयराम सरकार ने पलटा फैसला

7 मार्च 2018

deputy cm dinesh sharma spoke about disputed statement of nand gopal nandi
Lucknow

नंदी के 'रावण' और 'शूर्पणखा' वाले बयान पर डिप्टी सीएम ने किया बचाव, बोले- सुनने के बाद मांगेंगे जवाब

6 मार्च 2018

dehradun FRI will create greenery on yamuna basin
Dehradun

एफआरआई को मिली यमुना बेसिन को हरा-भरा करने की जिम्मेदारी

7 मार्च 2018

विवि की परीक्षाएं
Bareilly

विवि की परीक्षाएं

7 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

सीएम योगी का एसपी पर हमला,कहा “हिंदू हूं ईद नहीं मनाता, गर्व है”

विधानसभा में हंगामे के बीच मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राज्यपाल के भाषण पर अपने संबोधन में विपक्ष पर जमकर हमला किया। समाजवादी पार्टी का नाम लेते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वो देश तोड़ने वालों को तोड़ देंगे।

7 मार्च 2018

PETROL PUMP WORKER BEATEN GARAGE WORKER IN LUCKNOW VIBHUTI KHAND INDIAN OIL PETROLPUMP 3:13

VIDEO: लखनऊ के इस पेट्रोल पंप पर चले लात-घूंसे

7 मार्च 2018

GUARD WORKING IN MC SAXENA ENGINEERING COLLEGE MURDER IN LUCKNOW 2:19

VIDEO: लखनऊ में बीच सड़क गार्ड की कंपटी पर गोली दागी

7 मार्च 2018

Deputy cm clarify his minister ‘s remarks given on mulayam and mayawati 0:46

अपने मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल को ऐसे संभालते दिखे डिप्टी सीएम

6 मार्च 2018

Politicos reaction on BSP-SP alliance 1:15

‘बुआ-भतीजे’ के साथ पर दूसरी पार्टियों ने कही ये बात

6 मार्च 2018

Recommended

आज जनसभा करेंगे पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश
Gorakhpur

आज जनसभा करेंगे पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश

6 मार्च 2018

CM Yogi Adityanath SP and BSP friendship are like snakes and shrews As with in Gorakhpur
India News

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- सांप और छछूंदर जैसी है दोस्ती

5 मार्च 2018

mayawati statement on sp and bsp alliances
Lucknow

मायावती बोलीं- सपा-बसपा में नहीं हुआ कोई गठबंधन, भाजपा को हराना हमारा लक्ष्य

4 मार्च 2018

सिर्फ अपने मन की बात करते हैं भाजपाई : रामगोविंद
Gorakhpur

सिर्फ अपने मन की बात करते हैं भाजपाई : रामगोविंद

3 मार्च 2018

samajwadi party given the ticket to backward candidates in Gorakhpur and phoolpur
Lucknow

सपा ने गोरखपुर उपचुनाव में पिछड़े नेताओं को उतारा

27 फरवरी 2018

आचार संहिता की आड़ में उत्पीड़न कर रही भाजपा : नरेश उत्तम
Gorakhpur

आचार संहिता की आड़ में उत्पीड़न कर रही भाजपा : नरेश उत्तम

26 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.