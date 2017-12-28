Download App
आज आईपीएस अधिकारियों को मिलेगा नए साल का तोहफा, ये अधिकारी होंगे प्रमोट

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 03:49 PM IST
IPS officers will be promoted today

Demo PicPC: amar ujala

1993, 2000 और 2004 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारियों की गुरुवार को डीपीसी होगी। इसके बाद इन्हें प्रोन्नति प्रदान की जाएगी। प्रोन्नति पाने वाले अधिकारियों का विवरण इस प्रकार है-
ये बनेंगे आईजी से एडीजी
1993 बैच के आईजी संजय सिंघल, सुनील कुमार गुप्ता, एसबी शिरडकर, हरिराम शर्मा को आईजी से प्रमोट करके एडीजी बनाया जाएगा। ये सभी अधिकारी अभी डीजीपी मुख्यालय में तैनात हैं।

आईजी मिर्जापुर प्रेम प्रकाश, आईजी पीएचक्यू केएसपी कुमार, आईजी भर्ती बोर्ड जकी अहमद और वितुल कुमार का भी प्रमोशन किया जाएगा। 
इनको मिलेगी आईजी रैंक
Your Story has been saved!